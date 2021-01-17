| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Letters from unmarried mothers put spotlight on an attitude from dark ages

In 1969, the Letters page of this newspaper gave an unmediated voice to Irish single mothers for the first time, writes Liam Collins

Poignant: A shrine at the Bon Secours home in Tuam Expand

Close

Poignant: A shrine at the Bon Secours home in Tuam

Poignant: A shrine at the Bon Secours home in Tuam

Getty Images

Poignant: A shrine at the Bon Secours home in Tuam

Liam Collins

A little over 50 years ago, the Sunday Independent's Brenda Maguire wrote a column advocating adoption as a practical solution for unmarried mothers and their babies. The article, and the response of an articulate young single mother, illustrates the culture of a time and an issue that Ireland is still grappling with today.

"Unmarried mothers give birth to babies, children whose birth is more an embarrassment than a joy," she wrote on page 11 of the February 9, 1969 edition. "Once the baby is born and has been given up for adoption, the mother can pass into anonymity."

In response, the paper published letters some weeks later from two unmarried mothers, one Catholic, one Protestant. The Catholic mother not only dissented from the view of Brenda Maguire, but set out the harrowing realities of life for unmarried mothers in what many of us regarded as the modern era but now seems like the dark ages.

Privacy