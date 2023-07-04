Letter shows former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes promised Ryan Tubridy his pay would not be cut

Former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes gave Ryan Tubridy a personal guarantee that his pay would not be cut by the broadcaster.

In July 2020, Ms Forbes wrote to Mr Tubridy confirming he would see no reduction in his pay between April 2020 and March 2025.

“The purpose of this correspondence is to record in writing our guarantee and undertaking that the fees set out in this Agreement will be paid by RTÉ without any reductions and RTÉ shall not make any request or enquiry from you in relation to a reduction in the agreed fees during the currency of the Agreement save as to those that might be imposed by changes to legislation,” Ms Forbes wrote.

The letter is addressed to Mr Tubirdy at the address of his Tuttle Productions Limited company which is based in Calmount Office Park in Ballymount, Dublin.

The first year of Mr Tubridy’s contract included a €75,000 top-up from Renault for making public appearances on behalf of the car manufacturer.

Renault pulled out of the deal after one year and RTÉ secretly continued to pay the additional money to the Late Late Show host.