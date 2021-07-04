Letter from the Editor

The damned virus continues to disrupt our lives. “The bloody thing doesn’t respect the rules of the game, and it keeps finding new ways to come at us,” writes Gene Kerrigan on the back page. He’s not so much tired of the virus itself — seeing it as a grim fact of life — as fed up with the political performances that accompany each wearying phase of Covid-19. And it’s true that it did seem like Groundhog Day in what passes for the Dáil last week, as critics of the latest Nphet guidance took umbrage in the usual theatrical manner.

A range of Sunday Independent commentators address different aspects of the pandemic this week, as usual offering differing and sometimes conflicting views. Along with related news reports and analysis, I don’t think we’ve had as much material about the pandemic in the paper since the dark days of January, when our intensive care units were being overwhelmed.

For many of us, a brilliant summer of sport is one way to escape the endless Covid cycle and it has been a hectic Saturday, as reflected in our action-packed sports pages. Hotly contested battles are not limited to the sporting arena this week, however. Who doesn’t love the prospect of a by-election that looks like it’s going right to the wire? Political skirmishes don’t come much more intriguing than the impending battle of Dublin Bay South — and we have plenty of analysis this week, ahead of Thursday’s vote.

Political correspondent Hugh O’Connell leads off our coverage on page 10. He spent time with some of the candidates last week but found one of them elusive, with repeated requests that he might accompany Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan on the campaign trail ignored by party HQ. The ever so marginal favourite with bookmakers, Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan, was also off limits to one of our reporters. Numerous efforts by Niamh Horan to spend a little time with Geoghegan and his team as they knocked on doors in the mostly leafy constituency got nowhere.

Why would a candidate desperate for votes turn down the opportunity for coverage in the country’s biggest selling newspaper? Perhaps the answer is to be found in an insightful and highly entertaining piece by Shane Ross on page 26. He fought three Dáil campaigns himself and admits that “nothing spooked me more than a curious journalist joining me on my mission for votes”. That’s because there’s always a chance of knocking on a door and being greeted by a fulminating voter, to the horror of one’s canvassing team and the delight of the “curious journalist”.

Whatever happens, following the action in Dublin Bay South in the coming days will at least provide a temporary escape from the clutches of Covid.

Enjoy the paper and thanks for buying it.