‘Let’s not think of how they died, but how they lived’ – Heartbreaking scenes at funeral of tragic Tallaght victims Lisa, Chelsea and Christy

Martin McDonagh stops on Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght after the funeral mass of his family members. Pic:Mark Condren

Mourners pay their respects at the funeral of Lisa Cash and her siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The remains of Lisa Cash and her siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley are carried by horse-drawn carriages following their funeral mass. Photo: Gerry Mooney

OUTSIDE the family home, where the three siblings had lived, loved and had tragically died together, each white horse-drawn hearse came to a sombre halt.

There, mourners paused for a long moment in a heartbreaking final farewell, before the six horses continued their steady journey to the cemetery at Bohernabreena.

Shortly before, in the churchyard of St Aidan’s in Brookfield, Tallaght, three heart-shaped pink foil balloons had been released into the sky by children, drifting overhead before disappearing from sight.

The mood among the people was one of incomprehension and anguish, their sorrow far beyond words.

Hundreds had come to pay their last respects to Lisa Cash (18) and her brother and sister, twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (8), who had died in a horrific attack at their home last weekend.

Cherished members of their community, those left behind are struggling to understand why they have been so cruelly snatched away.

Broken-hearted and unable to speak in the depths of her grief, their mother, Margaret, came to church flanked closely by family and friends.

She wore a T-shirt bearing a picture of her beloved children, with the caption “My three angels” while those around her wore a similar t-shirt saying “Our three angels.” The same T-shirt was worn by many of the children present who were friends of Lisa, Christy and Chelsea.

Margaret Cash, mother of Lisa, Chelsea and Christy, is overcome by emotion following their funeral mass. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Margaret Cash, mother of Lisa, Chelsea and Christy, is overcome by emotion following their funeral mass. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Close friends of Lisa told mourners how their hearts are ‘completely shattered’ by her tragic death, asking her to “make sure to keep the twins safe up there”.

Lisa was “the mammy” of their group and they did not know “how they could do this without her,” they said through tears, adding: “We had so many plans for the future but at least we had the memory of what we did together.”

The “beautiful, caring, big sister” Lisa had adored Chelsea and Christy, was “always” with them and never stopped talking about them and about her mother and her brother Mikey (14).

“They were her whole life,” they said.

A poem written for the siblings began: “I hope when you get to heaven all the stars are shining bright and there will be no darkness, just peace and eternal light.

“Three young lives cut short with so much left to give, let’s not think of how they died but how they lived. Happy and smiling with beautiful little hearts. In so many lives, they played a great part,” the poem said.

The children’s brother, Mikey – who had jumped from a window to get assistance in the attack – was hailed as a hero for his bravery by chief celebrant, Fr Paul O’Driscoll, chaplain of the Dublin Travelling community.

“Your bravery and strength to raise the alarm, to go and get help is an inspiration to courage and love,” he said.

The small church at Brookfield was unable to hold all the mourners and so crowds spilled out onto the grass, standing silently.

Symbols of the beautiful and too brief lives of the three children were brought to the altar.

A collection of Elvis Presley albums and biographies was brought up for Lisa - who had “really enjoyed his music,” as well as a book for learner drivers, recalling her efforts to pass her test.

A football and football gloves was brought up for Christy, while a personalised crafted cushion and a teddy bear were brought for Chelsea.

Mourners pay their respects at the funeral of Lisa Cash and her siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mourners pay their respects at the funeral of Lisa Cash and her siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: Gerry Mooney

President Higgins was represented by his aide de camp, Lt Stephen Howard, while the Taoiseach was represented by ADC Cpt Neil Dunne.

Also there was Superintendent Ian Mackey from Tallaght Garda station.

Fr O’Driscoll told the funeral that “uncertainty is the doorway into mystery” but that “great suffering and great love are the two universal paths to transformation.

“Sudden and catastrophic crises shatter our illusions of normality,” he said.

Quoting spiritual writer, Barbara Holmes, he said: “When the unexpected happens during a communal crisis, we are not alone. We are friends and neighbours and we all experience the same break in reality. Bereft of words, all of us hold the same question: ‘How could this be happening’?”

Addressing the congregation afterwards, local priest Fr Bill O’Shaughnessy said: “We are a community in mourning at this time, a community that has had a grievous blow. It’s a blow that has very much echoed up and down this country and indeed in foreign countries as well.”

But he expressed a hope that the example set in the community this week demonstrated that “no matter how dark an act may be, that the light and the compassion shines brighter and higher and we come together to support those who suffered such a great loss in their lives.”

He thanked everybody for their “extraordinary support and friendship in guiding and helping this small community and parish in trying to get to grips with what has happened here”.

He particularly thanked staff in the schools attended by Lisa, Christy and Chelsea for their “amazing care to the students left reeling by the loss of their classmates and who have responded with utmost integrity and compassion for a set of schools in serious grief”.

As friends and family wept together, plumes of smoke and petrol fumes were sent into the air by scrambler bikes in a parade of honour, with a green Lamborghini pride of place, in tribute to little Christy’s great love of racing cars.

Somehow, the noise and disturbance seemed, in some strange way, to release the anger and tension of a community in their darkest moment.