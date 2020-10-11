'Let's not give each other the fright of being sick'- Minister Simon Harris says trick-or-treating 'not a good idea'

Former Health Minister Simon Harris has said that children should not be trick-or-treating this Halloween, as “it’s not a good idea to be traipsing around to everyone’s house”.

In a video uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, the Minister for Higher Education said he had a message to send to the children of Ireland about Halloween, and said he knew they appreciated ‘blunt honesty’.

“A message to our children- I think they’ve been amazing throughout this pandemic,” he said.

“I have received a lot of messages from children about Halloween and in the past when we were blunt and honest our kids have responded with resilience, it's been so tough for them.

“They had communions cancelled, confirmations cancelled, schools closed, exams cancelled and graduations held online.

“But, in relation to Halloween, it’s going to be different this year. It’s not a good idea to be traipsing around to everyone’s house.”

However, the minister assured children that this doesn’t mean they can’t have fun and that Halloween can be celebrated in many other ways.

“That doesn't mean you can't have a good time and dress up, it doesn’t mean that mam and dad can’t get sweets into the house or you can't watch a spooky movie.

“But, let’s make sure the only fright we give each other is the fright of Halloween games and not the fright of being sick.

“We need you, the children of Ireland, to have Halloween and enjoy Halloween but it will be a different Halloween. And I know you will understand that because you’ve been better then maybe the adults this pandemic.

“I’m so proud of you and I know your parents are.”

In the video, Minister Harris also spoke about the past week and how divides between NPHET, the government and the people of Ireland are unhelpful.

“I have seen people demonising each other- it’s not Fine Gael versus whoever, I could not care what your politics is and regardless of me the virus couldn’t care less- there’s just one team,” he said.

“Let’s all be on the same team after a difficult week, there isn’t NPHET over here, the government over here and the people over here.

“I understand that as this goes on the more fatigued we get and the more stressed we get, but I also understand and know that when we unite we are powerful. That doesn’t mean that we can’t be critical and highlight mistakes and errors and hold the government to account, but let’s not demonising each other.”

Online Editors