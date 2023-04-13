‘Let’s make peace the birthright for all the children in Northern Ireland,’ says Joe Biden

Joe Biden poses for photos with actor James Martin, star of the Oscar-winning film 'An Irish Goodbye'. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

Joe Biden visited Belfast yesterday – a city that was once plagued by decades of violence, to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement and praised the “power of peace”.

“This place is transformed by peace, made Technicolor by peace, made whole by peace,” the US president told an audience.

“Today’s Belfast is the beating heart of Northern Ireland, a city that’s alive with commerce, art and, I’d argue, inspiration. The dividends of peace are all around us.”

Among those listening were Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, whose party is refusing to return to Stormont in a row over a post-Brexit deal.

While the two do not sit together in government, they sat beside each other for Mr Biden’s address, alongside other political leaders.

“As a friend, I hope it’s not too presumptuous for me to say I believe democratic institutions established through the Good Friday Agreement remain critical for the future of Northern Ireland,” Mr Biden said.

“It is a decision for the leaders to make, not for me to make, but it seems to me they’re related.”

He said an “effective, devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them” was needed.

Mr Biden took the stage to applause from the audience in the six or so rows of seats in front of the stage, as well as those packed on to the three floors of balconies overlooking him.

“Don’t jump, OK?” he said, looking up. “Oh, I didn’t see you all the way up there. As my father would say, ‘Please, excuse my back. I apologise’.”

Mr Biden spoke of the “empty chair at the dining room table” after decades of bloodshed and explained that with the “distance of history” some forget “just how hard-earned, how astounding that peace was at the moment”.

“It shifted the political gravity in our world, it shifted the political gravity,” he added.

Mr Biden knows that peace is fragile. On Easter Monday, there were violent scenes in the Creggan area of Derry when missiles, including petrol bombs, were hurled by young people at a police Land Rover monitoring a pre-commemoration parade. The day before his visit, four suspected pipe bombs were recovered from a cemetery in the city.

Mr Biden said an “effective devolved government will grow greater opportunities for the region”.

“Let’s celebrate 25 extraordinary years by recommitting to renewal and repair, by making this exceptional peace a birthright of every child in Northern Ireland for all the days to come,” the president said.

He said that in politics “if we look hard enough” there are always areas that bring people together.

Referring to the attempted murder in February of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, he paid tribute to the five main political parties for coming together afterwards.

Mr Caldwell, who remains in hospital, was shot by two gunmen as he was putting balls into his car boot after running a youth training session in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

“The attack was a hard reminder that there will always be those who seek to destroy rather than rebuild,” Mr Biden said. “But the lesson of the Good Friday Agreement is this: in times when things seem fragile or easily broken, that is when hope and hard work are needed the most. That’s when we must make our theme ‘repair’.”

He mentioned Belfast actor James Martin, star of the Oscar-winning film An Irish Goodbye, who was in the audience, saying he had a photo with him earlier.

“I got to meet James,” said the president. “I got my picture taken. I’m going to go home and brag to my daughter.”

Martin stood up and bowed to the audience to loud cheers.

On his new special envoy of economic affairs for Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy, Mr Biden said he would help “supercharge work to bring more businesses, more investment, more opportunity” to Northern Ireland.

Ending his speech, he said the US “would continue to be your partner in building the future the young people of our world deserve. May God bring you the peace we need”.