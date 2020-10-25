‘Let’s keep this going’ - number of close contacts per case falls to three

The number of close contacts per confirmed coronavirus case is now down to an average of three, according to HSE CEO Paul Reid.

Most close contacts also live within the same household as the confirmed case.

The news comes as there has been some positivity in the virus being suppressed within the community due to tightened restrictions.

In the past eight days, the positivity rate in testing has also dropped from 8.9pc of those who have been tested to 5.8pc.

Mr Reid said that the numbers are “still early but very good”.

“The positivity rate in testing has now come down over the past 8 days. The number of close contacts is now down to an avg. of 3.

“Most close contacts are household. Still very early but good. We're all be part of the solution. Let's keep this going,” he tweeted this morning.

The positivity rate in testing has now come down over the past 8 days. The number of close contacts is now down to an avg. of 3. Most close contacts are household. Still very early but good. We're all be part of the solution. Let's keep this going. @HSELive #COVID19 — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) October 25, 2020

Yesterday, a further four deaths and 859 new cases associated with the coronavirus in Ireland were confirmed

There have been a total of 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths and 56,108 confirmed cases in Ireland.

As of 2pm on Saturday, 315 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there have been six further Covid-19 linked deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period in Northern Ireland and 923 new cases of the virus.

Online Editors