| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Let’s change the protocol, not scrap it, says Johnson ahead of NI visit

PM calls on the DUP to get back to work, but Donaldson warns him standoff will continue until unionists’ concerns are addressed

Boris Johnson. Credit: WPA Pool Expand
Stalemate: DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Expand

Close

Boris Johnson. Credit: WPA Pool

Boris Johnson. Credit: WPA Pool

Stalemate: DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Stalemate: DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

/

Boris Johnson. Credit: WPA Pool

Sam McBride

The Northern Ireland Protocol will not be scrapped, Boris Johnson has indicated to unionists, but it must be fundamentally altered, regardless of whether the EU agrees.

In a lengthy article for the Belfast Telegraph ahead of flying in for talks with Stormont’s leaders on Monday, the Prime Minister set out his policy on Northern Ireland in more detail than ever before — urging the DUP to restore devolution, making clear he is not going to alter the first minister title, and committing to legislate within weeks for abortion, an Irish language act and a Troubles amnesty.

Related topics

More On Boris Johnson

Most Watched

Privacy