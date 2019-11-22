'Let this be her legacy' - husband of inspirational Jenny on cancer research project to save others

The mother of two, who was also Pippa O'Connor's business manager, was just 40 years old when she was diagnosed with the disease in August last year.

The diagnosis would drastically change the lives of her two boys Rory (7) and James (8), and her husband of 13 years, Alan McGovern.

The 2018 winner of the Image businesswoman of the year award, originally from Dublin's Rathfarnham, was given just three months to live.

But the determined mum fought until the very end and died exactly a year after her diagnosis.

Her husband, who ran marketing company iZest with Jenny, is now hoping to raise €200,000 to kick-start a research project at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

"We would love this to be her legacy; she would come down and kick my ass if she saw me moping around the place," he said.

In Ireland, more than 500 people a year are diagnosed with the rare type of cancer, which cruelly has a survival rate of less than 3pc.

"Pancreatic cancer is really difficult to diagnose, as many times there are no obvious symptoms and unfortunately she had multiple tumours by the time her condition was confirmed," he said.

"The obvious thing was a pain in her back from tumours sitting on her spine. She also had other symptoms at the time like loss of weight and appetite.

"She also got jaundice and that's a real tell-tale sign of tumours getting bigger and blocking certain areas."

Jenny was told her cancer was inoperable but being a "hugely positive person", she fought for her life and underwent chemotherapy. By Christmas, the family was overjoyed after being told the tumour had virtually disappeared.

On March 13 this year she had a six-and-a-half hour surgery to have her pancreas removed and the operation was deemed a huge success.

"She was pretty much tumour, cancer-free and had started her recovery. She was starting to put on a bit of weight but come June, she started to slip again. At the end of July, they discovered the cancer had returned. She died a few days later," Alan said.

"It's an absolutely devastating disease."

Jennifer passed away peacefully after "an inspirational battle" at St Vincent's Hospital on Wednesday, August 7, surrounded by her family and close friends.

Speaking before today's World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Alan admitted he has good days and bad days and he and his young boys have been buoyed by the level of support around them in addition to counselling.

But given that his own wife was a "hugely positive" person, he doesn't want to dwell on the negative void she had left in their life but wants to look towards the future.

Alan has joined forces with Pippa O'Connor and the annual Blossom Tree ball, which takes place on February 15 next and has already sold out. It will be held in aid of the Jenny McGovern Pancreatic Cancer clinical database.

HSE approval has been given for the project but funding has not yet been ring-fenced.

Through the St Vincent's Foundation, Alan wants to see clinical database nurses logging the cancer journey of every patient who presents there and tracking their treatment and outcome. He's hoping this will help oncologists secure more positive outcomes for patients.

"The surgery was savage for Jenny. The team may have not carried it out if they had known she was going to die four months later."

Irish Independent