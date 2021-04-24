| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Let the games begin – excitement for young and old as clubs reopen after months of lockdown

Nicola Anderson

From golf to GAA and soccer, the wait is finally over and most are chomping at the bit, writes Nicola Anderson

Dale McDonagh, groundsman of Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount. Pic:Mark Condren Expand
David Hannam Club Manager of SundayÕs Well Rowing and Tennis Club in Cork. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand
Ray Molloy, director of Esker Hills golf club, Tullamore, Co Offaly. and Shane Lowry's local golf club, getting the course ready to re open on Monday. Expand

Close

Dale McDonagh, groundsman of Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount. Pic:Mark Condren

Dale McDonagh, groundsman of Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount. Pic:Mark Condren

David Hannam Club Manager of SundayÕs Well Rowing and Tennis Club in Cork. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

David Hannam Club Manager of SundayÕs Well Rowing and Tennis Club in Cork. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Ray Molloy, director of Esker Hills golf club, Tullamore, Co Offaly. and Shane Lowry's local golf club, getting the course ready to re open on Monday.

Ray Molloy, director of Esker Hills golf club, Tullamore, Co Offaly. and Shane Lowry's local golf club, getting the course ready to re open on Monday.

/

Dale McDonagh, groundsman of Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount. Pic:Mark Condren

A soft morning dew sits on the freshly mown grass, the training equipment is poised with precision under tarpaulin.

With the frenzy of a gold rush, the dark depths under the stairs are being mined for hurleys, golf clubs, tennis rackets and cricket bats. Hotpresses are being ransacked to pre-pandemic levels of chaos in the fevered search for jerseys.

Most Watched

Privacy