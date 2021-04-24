A soft morning dew sits on the freshly mown grass, the training equipment is poised with precision under tarpaulin.

With the frenzy of a gold rush, the dark depths under the stairs are being mined for hurleys, golf clubs, tennis rackets and cricket bats. Hotpresses are being ransacked to pre-pandemic levels of chaos in the fevered search for jerseys.

And with the grand reopening for sport almost upon us, Zoom is alive with chatter as plans to get back to play are finalised.

By the time Monday comes around, golf clubs will have been closed for a total of 210 days over the past year and in Shane Lowry’s home club, Esker Hills outside Tullamore, Co Offaly, it has felt like a lifetime. They are booked solid for next week.

“A lot of our members would be retired and over 60s and they really found the going tough,” says Ray Molloy, spokesperson for the club.

“They’d be ringing in just for the chat. Golf is one or two days’ entertainment every week and the coffee afterwards. We found after the last lockdown, the light on people’s faces just to get out and start playing again.”

But with all extra time for maintenance and planting, Esker Hills would give Augusta, Georgia a run for its money. “The furze is out early this year and we did a bit of planting. It’s looking great.”

And though their most famous member is currently in America, Ray is confident he will be back in time for the Irish Open in July.

Winning the All-Ireland club final in hurling would traditionally spark a year-long celebration but for current champions, Ballyhale Shamrocks in Co Kilkenny, there was no chance for that.

“It was a bit of an anti-climax,” admits club secretary Siobhán Kennedy. “We were only lucky with the club final in 2020 January that it was only the week before lockdown.”

For the club’s children’s officer, Maeve Cleary, – there is some concern over the possible loss of crucial skills.

With no other option available to them, even hurling mad Kilkenny children have been spending too much time on their PlayStations lately.

“I can’t imagine how you could be away from the sport the entire winter with maybe a bit of Gaelic or soccer and not suffer. No amount of home training could make up for it,” she says.

“My eldest fellow is doing his best in the gym, but there will be a high bar in getting back into the fitness – I have them warned.”

Tomorrow’s Well Boating and Tennis Club speaks of more leisurely days but club secretary David Hannam says nowadays, the ‘boating’ part of the title is more historical.

The prestigious sports club on the banks of the River Lee in Cork is steadily booking up, though only people from the same household are allowed to play on the outside courts.

“People are chomping at the bit to be back and we’re delighted ourselves,” he says. “It was very strange and eerie coming in every day and seeing the place empty.”

The club was nearly washed away in the freak floods of 2009. “That was our last catastrophe – and let’s hope the lockdown will be our very last catastrophe,” David says.

One unforeseen benefit of the pandemic has been the return to Gaelic games of girls aged 14-17 – the tricky age when they either fall out of sport completely or get lost to other options like basketball and swimming, reveals Annemarie Kilkenny of Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes.

“All the indoor options are closed and it’s two nights of the week where your parents aren’t asking you where you’re going because you’re going training.”

Secretary of the Club for Ladies and coordinator for the nursery level, she says that ‘whatever about the kids’, the parents are ‘beyond excited’ that the club is reopening.

“I met one dad who said that ‘if I tell my kids they’re going for a walk in Deer Park one more time they’ll kill me’.”

For the children of Cherry Orchard FC in Dublin, it has been a long and impatient wait to get back to playing soccer.

“The amount of calls I was getting to ask when could we go back,” says Uefa B License Coach Derek McGuckin.

Throughout the lockdown they kept them motivated – with three or four zoom sessions a week focusing on strength and fitness and gave the kids diet sheets.

“We gave them a lot of attention and the parents were delighted.”

Financially they were able to keep going because people kept paying their subs.

During the lockdown, Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin 4 opened up its grounds to dog walkers, to give them somewhere else to go.

With the bluebells now blooming around the perimeter walls, the end in restrictions has come just in time for cricket season, says club president Barry Tucker.

“There’s huge enthusiasm to be back amongst our younger members,” he says.

“We’re running a camp in the first week of May for the primary school kids who are off on mid-term.” For older members, the wait will be a little longer, he says.