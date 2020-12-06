‘Let the adventures begin’ – John McAreavey and his wife Tara announce birth of baby boy

John McAreavey and his wife Tara Brennan have announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy called James.

Posting a stunning picture of the couple and their new arrival on social media, John captioned it: “Let the adventures begin James.”

His followers flocked to the comments to congratulate the happy couple on the birth of baby James.

One person wrote: “Congrats John and Tara!! Wonderful news! Ye are blessed.”

While another said: “Congratulations to you both, enjoy every minute.”

And a third commented: “Congratulations to you both John. The best days of your lives are ahead of you now.”

John and Tara tied the knot back in September 2016, and announced the exciting news that they were expecting publicly just three months ago.

Along with an array of snaps from a romantic trip away to Donegal, John casually broke the news on his Instagram, writing: “Great few days enjoying Donegal with beautiful @tara_mcareavey and bump!”

John’s first wife Michaela Harte was tragically murdered in Mauritius in 2011, aged just 27.

The two were on their honeymoon when she was killed in their hotel room. Almost 10 years later, Mauritius police have officially closed investigations.

John has said he won’t stop fighting for justice for his late wife.

