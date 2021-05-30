| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

‘Let me put it plainly: Russia has no link to hackers,’ insists envoy

Government snubs offer of joint investigation into HSE hackers

Russian ambassador Yuriy Filatov said.it was &ldquo;Russiaphobic&rdquo; to assume there is a &ldquo;special relationship&rdquo; between Russian authorities and the HSE hackers. Picture by David Conachy Expand

Maeve Sheehan

Russia’s ambassador to Ireland has denied the authorities persuaded cyber criminals in St Petersburg to lay off Ireland’s health service, following representations from the Government.

Yuriy Filatov said it was “completely wrong” and “Russiaphobic” to assume there is a “special relationship” between the Russian authorities and the hackers or that Russia is a “safe haven” for hackers.

“Let me put it very plainly to you: we don’t have any influence on any hackers’ groups. Whatever they do is just in their own criminal world and their own purposes,” he said.

