‘Let me put it plainly: Russia has no link to hackers,’ insists envoy

Russia’s ambassador to Ireland has denied the authorities persuaded cyber criminals in St Petersburg to lay off Ireland’s health service, following representations from the Government.

Yuriy Filatov said it was “completely wrong” and “Russiaphobic” to assume there is a “special relationship” between the Russian authorities and the hackers or that Russia is a “safe haven” for hackers.

“Let me put it very plainly to you: we don’t have any influence on any hackers’ groups. Whatever they do is just in their own criminal world and their own purposes,” he said.

The cyber attack on the Health Service Executive computer’s systems on May 14 was a “despicable” transnational, trans-border virtual crime that should be investigated jointly with Russia, he said.

The attack shut down much of the health service, causing unprecedented disruption for patients across hospitals and health care settings. The Russian criminals behind the attack, Wizard Spider, encrypted the HSE’s data, copied it and demanded a $20m (€16.3m) ransom which the Government has refused to pay.

Security sources had noted the coincidental timing of a virtual meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, followed days later by the release of decryption key without the payment of the $20m ransom demanded by the hackers. A threat to release stolen patient data if the ransom was not paid by last Monday failed to materialise.

A senior garda source said this weekend that the possibility of some intervention by the Russian authorities “could not be discounted” but it did not sit with the “modus operandi” of the group, who are largely based in St Petersburg. Gardaí expect the stolen data to eventually surface for sale.

The Health Service Executive confirmed on Friday that records of 522 patients that was published on the dark web as a “teaser” by the hackers was genuine.

The data included medical histories and records, minutes of meetings and correspondence with patients. The HSE is in the process of contacting the patients concerned. Meanwhile, the clean-up and fall-out of the attack is likely to cost more than €100m, the chief executive of the HSE, Paul Reid said on Thursday.

The Government appears to have snubbed the ambassador’s offer of a joint investigation into the gang suspected of being behind attack on the HSE.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Mr Filatov said: “We have offered assistance and that has been registered.

"So far, we did not have a specific request from the Irish side,” he said. “It is up to the Irish authorities to decide but we are up for any assistance.”

“We would be really interested in working together with the Irish authorities on this particular case, because it concerns presumably some activity emanating from Russia, we have to put a stop on that and find the people responsible, that’s it.”

The Government last year removed planning permission for a sizeable expansion of the Russian embassy’s offices in Rathgar, which included plans for apartments and an electricity sub station, as a potential threat to State security.

Mr Filatov described the Government’s concerns as a “misunderstanding and confusion”, adding that the embassy is “still in dialogue” with the Irish Government.

On the “forced landing” of Ryanair flight in Belarus last Sunday, Mr Filatov claimed it was “ludicrous” to suggest that Russia had prior knowledge of what is now widely seen as a state hijacking.

He accused Dominic Raab, the British foreign secretary, of “medical delusion” over his claims that the forced landing could not have happened without at least the acquiescence of the Russian authorities.

“Whatever I am hearing from London over a considerable time frame leaves me with the distinct impression that there is really a medical case of some delusion on the Russian subject there and that is really my heartfelt belief. It is just ludicrous, ludicrous,” he said.

“We think basically that there should be no rush to judgment in this situation which is a serious one and it has to be dealt with seriously. It has to be regulated on the basis of all information."