Westlife's Shane Filan is unveiled as the new ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society's Relay for Life event

"We got the call 90 minutes before the show and we were like ‘What do we do?’ It shows your health really is everything and thankfully Mark is 100pc better now," says Filan.

It was 90 minutes before Westlife’s sell-out show in Newcastle on November 25 when the band got the dreaded phone call from the band’s co-manager Sunny Takhar.

Band member Mark Feehily had to be suddenly hospitalised after being struck down with an acute case of pneumonia and 10,000 fans had already poured into the venue.

Shane Filan (43) revealed that what happened next was “the weirdest two hours of our career”.

For the first time in their 22 years, one of the most successful bands in the industry were going to have to perform as a trio, with less than two hours’ notice.

“It was the strangest time ever as a band. It was really, really weird when it happened and shows your health really is everything and thankfully he’s 100pc better now. But he got a really bad dose of pneumonia five shows into the tour,” he told the Irish Independent.

“He wasn’t feeling right for a few days, he thought he was coming down with a cold or Covid. But then he went to the doctor. And we were driving into the stadium in Newcastle – myself, Nicky (Byrne) and Kian (Egan) and I’ll never forget it.

“We got a call from Sunny and he goes, ‘Mark’s not going on stage tonight, he’s just been admitted to hospital.’ This was 90 minutes before the show and we were like ‘What do we do?’ There were 10,000 people walking into the venue. We couldn’t cancel the show, there were people there waiting for us. We couldn’t cancel the show.”

But as the old adage goes, the show must go on. After consulting with Mark, it was agreed that they would carry on as a trio for their remaining 2022 dates in the Wildest Dreams tour as they did not want to disappoint their fans. This included two sell-out dates in the 3Arena and their New Year’s Eve performance.

Westlife's Shane Filan is unveiled as the new ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society's Relay for Life event

Westlife's Shane Filan is unveiled as the new ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society's Relay for Life event

“Mark’s sitting in a hospital bed and we were on stage but we got through it as a band. We said: ‘It’s not the same at all but it worked tonight and we can keep this going for a few days and see what happens.’ The fans in fairness were very supportive to us.

“We were right in the middle of the tour and we were like, ‘there‘s so many shows here, what do we do?’ and we kept talking to Mark about it and he said, ‘just keep going, keep doing the shows. The fans are happy’.”

The good thing about that first night in Newcastle is that they had “no time to overthink it”. Shane sang both his parts and those usually sung by Mark. So accustomed to singing their iconic hits in a certain way, there were parts that nobody sang – but then the audience stepped in and sang along, “like the fourth member of the band”.

Thankfully Mark got the all-clear from doctors at the start of January and is “now getting back to some sort of fitness” ahead of them playing a string of dates in Asia kicking off in Hong Kong on February 13.

“He’s in great form. He can’t wait to see the lads again. We’ve never had that as a band before, when the four of us weren’t on stage together.”

It’s been a tough few years for Shane on a personal level, having lost both his parents Mae and Peter to cancer.

Today sees him announced as the Irish Cancer Society’s ambassador for its Relay for Life. It sees communities coming together for a 24-hour event to celebrate survivors, remember loved ones and raise funds and awareness for the services provided by the ICS nationally.

Already running in 12 counties in Ireland, Filan’s dream is to extend it nationwide and “grow it into something massive” as the dad-of-three and his wife Gillian plan to host a big event in Sligo in 2024.

“Everybody is the same when it comes to cancer, everybody is affected by it,” he said. “Relay for Life is such a lovely event. It’s very much community and family-based. It’s not just about people who have cancer, it’s for those who have lost people too and are dealing with the aftermath.

“It’s about coming together in your county on that day on a soccer pitch or a GAA pitch or whatever it is and it’s 24 hours, so right through the day. You can do one lap or 50 laps, whatever you’re able for.”

Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan of Westlife perform on stage at Cardiff International Arena on December 11 last year.

Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan of Westlife perform on stage at Cardiff International Arena on December 11 last year.

On the loss of his mum Mae to lung cancer in December 2019 and his father Peter to pancreatic cancer in October 2020, he said he “misses and thinks about them every day”.

“I feel very close to them now. I feel like doing this is a way of keeping them closer to me and keeping their memory alive and doing something good out of something that was really horrible. Losing your mum and dad is horrible.

“But to bring something really good and positive out of it helps you deal with the grief. It turns that grief into something positive. Rather than living in the sadness, live in the hope he said.

For more details, visit: www.cancer.ie/relay

