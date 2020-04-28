Less than half of couples who married here last year opted for Catholic ceremony

Up until 2017, the majority of couples were getting married in Ireland did so with the Catholic Church, but the move away from religious is clear in the latest data

LESS than half of couples who were married last year tied the knot in a Catholic ceremony, with the trend away from religious ceremonies, and towards secular celebrations, continuing over three years.

Up until 2017, the majority of couples were getting married in Ireland did so with the Catholic Church, but the move away from religious is clear in the latest data.

Figures, released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), showed 43.6pc of weddings in 2019 were Catholic - a fall from 47.6pc in 2018 and 50.9pc in 2017.

However, church weddings were still the largest single category of those recorded by the CSO, with civil marriages (31.6pc) next in line. Just 1.7pc were Church of Ireland weddings.

However, 60.2pc of opposite-sex couples who got married last year opted for religious ceremonies.

That percentage is almost flipped when it came to same sex couples, with 62pc opting for a civil ceremony.

There were also 36, or 5.6pc of the total, same-sex ceremonies with other religious denominations.





Online Editors