Lesley Roy sends support to Covid-hit delegations as she tries to “chill out” ahead of tomorrow’s semi-final

Ireland’s Eurovision hopeful Lesley Roy has said she hopes everyone can perform at the even after members of several countries’ delegations tested positive for Covid-19.

The Balbriggan singer, who will perform Maps in tomorrow night’s first semi-final at Rotterdam’s Ahoy arena, has sent her support to those teams who have been affected.

Delegations from Poland and Iceland have both had someone test positive for the virus in recent days.

“We are all in the same boat when it comes to testing etc, and it just brings it all home,” said Roy.

“We are thinking of them and hope that they get to perform, we really feel for them. We are all tested every 48 hours, we are in bubbles within bubbles, to be honest.

“We don't really see anybody else from other countries, it's hotel to the arena and then straight back to the hotel again. People are being so, so careful - we have to be - we have all worked so hard to get here."

She is working hard to keep her nerves in check for tomorrow night’s big performance and is trying to stay as relaxed as possible.

"There will be lots of hot water, lots of warming up and trying to keep the vocal cords as warm as possible all day, since it is a long day to wait to do the show,” she said.

“I will be trying to keep the energy fairly low-key until the afternoon and just chill out as much as possible, but I'm so excited to get up there and for everyone to see this."

She added: "Everything I have worked so hard for with this team has been leading up to here and I can't believe we are down to just a day before the semi-final. The jury final is tonight, which is so important, so these two days are the big days.”

The New York-based singer was chosen to represent Ireland in 2020 with Story of My Life before lockdown forced the cancellation of the contest.

Tomorrow night will be the first time it has been staged since the emergence of Covid-19 and it is taking place amid stringent measures and continuous testing.

Roy is in Rotterdam with her American wife Lauren, but said she knows she has got so much support back home.

"I know that there are people I wish could be here, but I think everyone is just happy at this stage that we are here,” she said.

"All the crew at home in Balbriggan have the flags and posters out, but I've told them I don't want to see any pictures until afterwards because I think I'd lose it. It's so emotional. I know that they will be cheering me on and just to know that I have that support is incredible."

