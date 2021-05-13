The possibility of all adults being offered a vaccine by the end of June is a “very ambitious” target, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested at a Fine Gael Parliamentary Party meeting last night that it was possible all adults that want a vaccine may be offered one by next month.

Mr Varadkar said international evidence shows between 10-15pc of adults refuse a vaccine, meaning Ireland may be able to offer a first dose to everyone that wants one by the end of June.

“I heard that comment; it’s certainly an ambitious statement. I hope it's one that we can deliver on,” Minister Donnelly said on Newstalk Radio.

“Certainly, at the moment, we are on track if the deliveries continue to arrive, for about four of every five adults that want a vaccine to have been offered one [by the end of June.

Minister Donnelly said latest figures show 86pc of adults in Ireland will either “definitely or probably” take the vaccine when offered it.

“The latest analysis we have would suggest everyone that wants a vaccine can be fully vaccinated by September, which is a very positive development,” the Minister said.

Mr Donnelly said he expects a decision on lowering the age limit of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from Niac “very soon”.

The Minister confirmed that if the age limit is not lowered, “for a very short period of time...we would have excess vaccines” that could not be used according to current guidance.

Mr Donnelly confirmed Ireland will “fully” commit to the EU’s Digital Green Certificate, which will take the form of a QR code on a person’s mobile phone or mobile device.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also working with North American counterparts on forming an “expanded green travel zone”, the Minister said.

The Digital Green Certificate should be operational late next month or July, Mr Donnelly said.

“This is how we deal with safe international travel, and pretty soon. It’s very hopeful and very positive,” Minister Donnelly said.

A HSE report on partners accompanying pregnant women at Ireland’s maternity hospitals showed that all hospitals that can do so, are facilitating partners being there, the Minister said.

Of Ireland’s 19 maternity hospitals, 14 were fully compliant with HSE advice, while the five that were not had “local reasons”, such as a lack of space or Covid outbreaks, meaning it was “unsafe” to allow regular visitation.

