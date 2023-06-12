Leo Varadkar says he is ‘absolutely sure’ he has confidence of majority of Fine Gael party

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “absolutely sure” he has the confidence of the majority of Fine Gael elected representatives.

His comments come after politicians in his party have privately raised concerns that his position as leader is no longer a safe bet ahead of the next general election.

Mr Varadkar dismissed concerns about his leadership and speculation that he may not lead the party into the next election.

“I’m absolutely sure that I have the confidence of the vast majority of my parliamentary party and have done for the past six years,” he told reporters at Dublin Castle.

“The next election is ages away.”

Simon Harris and Simon Coveney say they back Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's leadership amid party criticism

The Taoiseach remained defiant despite extensive media coverage criticising his leadership across newspapers over the weekend.

He said recent negative commentary of his leadership is “definitely not” fair and that Fine Gael has “achieved so much” in the past six years.

“I don't think most of my colleagues have any doubts about how much has been achieved by my party in Government in the past six years under my leadership,” Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach said there is full employment, a Budget surplus, childcare fees have been cut by 25pc, high life expectancy because of improvements in the health service, better education and Ireland is “respected around the world”.

Higher and further education Minister Simon Harris is seen as the frontrunner in any possible leadership race, with new junior finance minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill also highly regarded in the party.

European Affairs Minister Peter Burke and Justice Minister Helen McEntee have also been floated as possible contenders.