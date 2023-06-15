Leo Varadkar says he has support of ‘overwhelming majority’ of Fine Gael TDs and will lead party into next election

THE Taoiseach says he has the support of “the overwhelming majority” of Fine Gael TDs and will lead the party into the next General Election.

Leo Varadkar was speaking after backbenchers briefed against him last week, and following a parliamentary party meeting in which he challenged Deputies to come to him with their issues directly.

But today he was greeted with opinion poll results showing a 4pc drop in support for his party, and a six-point drop in his personal approval ratings with the public.

Nonetheless, he said he would “lead from the front” and was confident of regaining lost ground.

Fine Gael is now at 18pc support, its joint lowest rating ever in the history of Ipsoso/Mrbi polls for the Irish Times.

Mr Varadkar reacted at a road opening in Mayo today: “Polls go up and they go down -- we are probably back to where we were this time last year.

“We bounced back from that will bounce back again.” He promised to “lead from the front” as the best way to restore the party’s fortunes. “And that's what I'll be doing with every piece of energy that I have.”

Leo Varadkar added: “I'll be contesting the next general election in my constituency, looking for a fifth term in Dublin West.

“And I intend to lead the party into the next election.”

Today's News in 90 Seconds - June 15th

He said he would be focusing on the issues that people care about the most – “helping families with the cost of living, building more houses, ad it's investing in all regions in Ireland to make sure that all parts share in our prosperity.” There had been “a really good parliamentary party meeting last night,” he said, which had confirmed his view “that I have the support of the overwhelming majority of my parliamentary party .

“I will be leading from the front with absolute energy and absolute commitment, and my focus is on things that matter to people.,” the Taoiseach said.

But he said that as Taosieach his focus “isn't actually on party politics, it's on leading the Government.

“And the most important thing that we can do as a Government is to concentrate not on party issues, but on the things that concern people.

“That means helping with the cost of living and building more homes so that young people can become homeowners.” To those going behind his back and speaking directly to the media, “all I'd say is what the Irish people want is from their politicians is to focus on their concerns, not on our own concerns.

“That's what I'm doing as Taoiseach, working every day to make Ireland a better place. So are my colleagues, and we’ve a Budget coming up where we're going to help people even more.”