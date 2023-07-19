Leo Varadkar says he ‘came face to face with horror inflicted by Russian forces’ as he makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met Ukrainian President Zelenksyy during his visit to pledge solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to see the impacts of the war as he announced €5m in humanitarian funding.

This morning, he visited towns and villages around Kyiv and will also meet with Prime Minister Shmyhal and Parliamentary Speaker Stefanchuk.

The €5m worth of funds will go towards the ongoing emergency response and the attack on the Kakhovka dam.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets President Zelensky in Ukraine

€2 million will be allocated to the United Nations Humanitarian Fund, and €3 million to be spent in Ukraine by the Red Cross.

Mr Varadkar laid wreaths in memory of the children killed in the conflict, in memory of those killed in the Euromaidan protests of 2014, and in the Russian invasion that followed.

Mr Varadkar tweeted this afternoon:

"Today in Ukraine I came face to face with the horror inflicted by Russia’s forces. I gave a commitment to President Zelensky and to the people of Ukraine, that we will continue to offer our practical as well as political backing.”

In a tweet Mr Zelenskyy thanked Ireland for its support during the war.

"Although Ireland is a neutral country, this neutrality does not mean indifference and this is very important. Thank you for all your support,” he said.

While in Kyiv, he will visit the Lesya Ukrainka Theatre and meet with cast members of the production of Brian Friel’s Translations, who recently performed the work in the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, as well as Irish people and businesses working in Ukraine.

“I am here to express Ireland’s solidarity with the Government and the people of Ukraine as they endure more than 500 days of Russian attacks,” said Mr Varadkar.

“We will work with international partners to ensure that those responsible for this crime of aggression are held accountable, and we will work with Ukraine to restore essential civilian infrastructure to meet their needs today and in the future when they have prevailed.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is visiting the war torn region of Bucha in Ukraine.

Photographs from local media outlet Kyiv Post show Mr Varadkar visiting sites of Russian crimes in the city with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In a post on Telegram, the Office of the Prosecutor General said Mr Kostin told the Taoiseach over 1,400 civilians were killed in the Buchan district, and even more were tortured.

Mr Varadkar was told: “The Kremlin regime is a threat to the whole world.”

“The whole world must act jointly and in a coordinated manner to bring the leaders of the regime and their accomplices to account for all the evil they have committed,” said Mr Kostin.

The Taoiseach was told that Bucha is a “free and safe town today” but that the “terrible mass murders of civilians” by Russian troops will not be forgotten.

Photographs by the Kiyv Post show Mr Varadkar looking at photographs of war scenes in Bucha and being led around the city by a delegation.

Today's News in 90 seconds - July 19th