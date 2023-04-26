Leo Varadkar says Fine Gael TDs will have a free vote on abortion

Fine Gael TDs will have a free vote on changes to abortion legislation, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

The Government today published the long awaited review into abortion laws, which makes a series of recommendations.

These include the removal of the mandatory 72 hour waiting period between the first and second GP appointment and instead an onus on medics to advise pregnant women they can take time to consider their decision.

The review also recommends law changes so that more healthcare professionals can carry out abortion services, including trained nurses and midwives.

The review’s recommendations around operational aspects of abortion services have now been referred to the HSE to be implemented, while the law changes proposed by the review will now be examined by the Dáil’s Health Committee.

The committee will then make its own findings and submit them to senior ministers, who will decide on what law changes should be made.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested that in any Dáil vote on abortion law changes, there would be a “free vote” - meaning TDs in Fine Gael would not have to vote alongside their party and make their own decisions.

It would then be up to other parties to decide if they will also have free votes.

“We’ve made no decision whatsoever on any of those legislative proposals,” the Taoiseach told the Dáil.

“I would anticipate, for every party, certainly for my party and I think it would be the same for Fianna Fáil, perhaps Sinn Féin and other parties as well, this would be a free vote and a vote of conscience for people.”

Aontú TD Peadar Toibín raised concerns around the increased numbers of abortions and how this will rise if the review’s recommendations are implemented.

The Pro Life Campaign called the recommendations in the review, compiled by barrister Marie O’Shea, “extreme” in nature.