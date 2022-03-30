TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has said Fine Gael should set out its opposition to the ‘triple lock’ that prevents Irish troops from serving in peacekeeping missions without authorisation from the Government, Dáil and the United Nations.

In a sharp departure from Government policy, Mr Varadkar suggested to the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday that the party should set out its own policy statement on neutrality, security, and the 'triple lock'.

He said this policy would set out the fact that Fine Gael is in favour of European defence cooperation and does not agree with the ‘triple lock’ - the system which has for many years underpinned Irish military neutrality.

Read More

It means that Irish troops only serve on peace support missions outside the State if there is a UN Security Council or General Assembly resolution, a formal decision by the Irish Government and the Dáil’s approval by way of a resolution.

He said the parliamentary party could adopt this policy statement as well as one on energy security that would distinguish Fine Gael from Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

He said that one of the options that might be put forward in a forthcoming Government report on energy security is a State-run liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal.

The Green Party, including its leader Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, are strongly opposed to the construction of LNG terminals. Mr Varadkar said a state-run LNG facility would get around the issue of importing fracked gas as it would be for storage and not for sale.

Mr Varadkar said that he would also consider appointing an adviser who would sit on State agencies and ensure they deliver capital projects, describing them as an "enforcer on capital projects".

Responding to various issues raised by Fine Gael TDs and Senators at the weekly party meeting, Mr Varadkar said at a time of inflation it would be very hard to explain allowing the special VAT rate for the tourism and hospitality to lapse in August but said he would consult with the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

On the cost of living, he said the Government could not cut excise duty on petrol and diesel any more than it already has.