Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that abortion services may not be available in every hospital from January but terminations will be accessible in Ireland from the start of 2019.

Leo Varadkar says abortion services may not be in every hospital from January

He said the service may not be available everywhere and will have to be “phased in”.

His remarks after some GPs and maternity hospitals warned they will not be ready to start the service in just three weeks and the gaps could put women who have a termination at risk.

Mr Varadkar said he’s confident abortion services will be available in Ireland from next month.

The Taoiseach noted that the legislation still has to go through the Seanad, and may be returned to the Dáil if there are amendments.

He also said that it’s within the President’s prerogative to refer the law to the Supreme Court.

But he added: “assuming the legislation is enacted, signed into law by the President, then a service will be available in January.”

Mr Varadkar said: “But like any new service it’s not going to be a case of just flicking a switch and one day there is no service and the next day it’s 100pc available.

“It will have to be rolled out, it will have to be phased in, but we’re confident it will be available in January.

“It may not be available in every single hospital and every single place, but the service will be available.”

