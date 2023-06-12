Leo Varadkar recognises windfall tax receipts cannot be used to fund permanent or recurring expenditure commitments

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he recognised the advice from the Central Bank and the Irish Fiscal Advisory that windfall tax receipts cannot be used to fund permanent or recurring expenditure commitments. “But even if you accept the position, we still have plenty of room because of the growth of the economy.” Speaking to reporters at the National Economic Dialogue in Dublin, he said there were false dichotomies in the choices of saving or spending the surplus, as well as whether you reduce taxes and increase spending. Mr Varadkar said the strength of the economy enabled the government to make a wide range of measures.