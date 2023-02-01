Leo Varadkar pledges new review into denying people disability allowance

TAOISEACH Leo has said the Government is reviewing a new controversy over the denial of disability allowance payments to individuals when they entered institutions.

But there was a difference between this issue and the row over nursing home charges, he said.

The legal advice on disability welfare denial in the past was that the State “didn’t have a leg to stand on”, Leo Varadkar said.

But he stressed it is "different in substance" to the nursing home charges story.

It comes after RTE Investigates revealed the State denied thousands of vulnerable people in residential care their Disabled Persons Maintenance Allowance (DPMA).

A memo which dates back to 2009 reportedly outlined that if families were to take cases, they would likely succeed.

Some 12,000 people are thought to have been affected, and the Government was reviewing the situation, said Mr Varadkar.

Separately the Mail On Sunday revealed a legal strategy by the State in relation to families who were forced to use private nursing homes when public spaces were not available.

It has been reported the strategy sought to settle the cases out of court to prevent further cases from being taken, in relation to charges for nursing home care deemed "illegal" by a 2010 Ombudsman's report into the issue.

Whether the charges are illegal has never been tested in the courts, but the State maintains there is no obligation on it to pay for private nursing home care.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Mr Varadkar said he had been a member of three Governments that had taken huge steps to put right the wrongs of the past.

It had happened with the Magdalen laundries and mother and baby homes, and was now taking place with mica, pyrite and apartment block problems.

Victims of symphysiotomy had gone to court and lost their case, he said, but the State had still established a compensation fund.

Yet the Government, as well as doing what was right and just, also had a duty to protect the taxpayer and the Exchequer, he said.

Separately, it had not been established that the State had illegally charged any medical card holders in private nursing homes, he said.

There was official legal advice on the defence of proceedings, and “you can’t prevent anyone from going to court in Ireland,” he said.

But Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said efforts had been made to keep the matters “under wraps and out of court".

Government had first developed a plan to “hardball the elderly,” Ms McDonald said.

There had then been a government decision, later deemed unlawful, to deny people their disability payment when they entered institutions.

That was another strategy designed to conceal and cover up, and to protect the government rather than the vulnerable, she said.

The Minister for Health of the day and the entire cabinet had endorsed this strategy, he said.

The two approaches amounted to a “sordid tale” of the Coalition parties actively working against the interests of citizens, with many people as a result forced to work into their seventies or forced to get by on less than €30 a week, she said.

“People needed Government to stand yup for them, rather than facing them down,” she said. The human cost had been “heavy and deep".

Meanwhile Mr Varadkar has said a paper trail investigation has established that he was not briefed about a legal stonewalling strategy.

The strategy was adopted over claims for refunds for private nursing home charges which allegedly had no proper basis in law.

Mr Varadkar said it had been suggested that a 2016 document which referenced “the minister” referred to him, since held the Health portfolio at the time.

But he said it had now been established that it referred back to the minister in 2014, before he took office that summer.

The Taoiseach did not name the holder of the office prior to him, who was Dr James Reilly, also of the Fine Gael party, now retired.

But in any case that issue was a “sideshow,” Mr Varadkar said. Comment has been sought from Dr Reilly.