Leo Varadkar plays down possibility of free childcare for poorest households

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has played down the possibility of free childcare for poorest households.

His department earlier this week published a plan to tackle child poverty where the possibility of free or “very low cost” childcare for families with the lowest incomes was floated.

However, Mr Varadkar has now moved to downplay the possibility of free childcare in Budget 2024 mere days after the plan was published.

The plan to eradicate child poverty said there will be a “particular focus” on “very low cost or free” childcare for families on the “lowest incomes”, the plan states, as well as further investment in childcare.

“I haven't seen any proposal to make it entirely free,” he said.

“I do think there's a case that if somebody receives a service that they should make some kind of contribution towards it, even if it’s a small one.”

The plan was published by a special unit set up within the Department of Taoiseach by Mr Varadkar himself when he took over as Taoiseach late last year.

He said there will be childcare cuts in the Budget and a focus on households with low income, such as lone parent families.

“Our objective as a government is to reduce the cost of childcare for everyone, but particularly to reduce the cost of childcare for those in the lowest incomes,” he said.

“Definitely what's on the agenda for the Budget talks, is a general reduction in the cost of childcare for everyone, but also, particular target measures on very low income people, particularly lone parents where very cheap, very affordable childcare would enable them to go back to college, go back to education or to work more hours.”

He said capacity in childcare services must also be increased to avoid a situation where services are very affordable but nobody can access them.

Childrens Minister Roderic O’Gorman has previously said the cost of childcare will be halved over two Budgets. Last year, he announced it would be reduced by 25pc and it is understood he is still pushing for a further 25pc in this upcoming Budget.

Green ministers are also pushing for the 20pc cut in public transport to be extended, however Mr Varadkar would not say if it is possible for even further reductions to kick in.

“It's important not to falsely raise expectations because people will sometimes interpret something being an option list as something that's going to happen. Whereas most things on the option list, by definition, won’t happen.”

This reduction, as well as the Young Adult Leap card which currently gives all 19- to 23-year-olds half-price transport, are now set to be extended into next year.

Green Party ministers are keen to see more investment in public transport in the Budget, as well as “active travel”, such as walking and cycling.

Currently, the 50pc fare reduction on the Young Adult Leap card is due to expire at the end of this year.