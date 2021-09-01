Leo Varadkar and Katherine Zappone discussed her controversial special envoy appointment at her Merrion Hotel party

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Katherine Zappone discussed her controversial appointment as a UN Special Envoy for Freedom of Opinion and Expression at her Merrion Hotel party.

Mr Varadkar also revealed he was first told by Ms Zappone about her appointment before he texted Foreign Affair Minister ahead of the party hosted by his former cabinet colleague.

The Tánaiste has released text messages between himself and Mr Coveney and Ms Zappone ahead of her appointment. Ms Zappone later relinquished the role.

The messages show Mr Varadkar asked Ms Zappone if her party in the Merrion Hotel was “legal” before he attended. The former minister said the Merrion Hotel “confirmed it was compliant”.

Read More

In a statement accompanying the text message exchanges a spokesperson for the Tánaiste said he was contacted by Ms Zappone on the 16th of July as she was visiting Dublin.

“She mentioned that she could be taking up a new role as special envoy. The Tánaiste wasn’t aware of the appointment and contacted Simon Coveney about it for information as he knew he was likely to meet Ms Zappone later that week.

“Minister Coveney confirmed that his department had been in discussions with Katherine on the role and that a memo would be brought to Cabinet prior to any appointment being made. The Tánaiste made no further inquiries about the matter.

“Ms Zappone and the Tánaiste discussed the role briefly on the 21st of July at the outdoor function in the Merrion Hotel at which he expressed his support.

“The full details of the appointment were not made available until the day of Cabinet the meeting on the 27th of July when Minister Coveney brought the proposal to the meeting.

“The Tánaiste has accepted that this should have been flagged by him to the Taoiseach and the leader of the Green Party in advance at the leaders’ meeting, the day before the cabinet meeting and an apology has been made. There should be no surprises in a coalition government,” the spokesperson added

The following are text messages between Mr Varadkar and Ms Zappone:

JULY 15 2021 AT 9.35PM

Leo Varadkar: You’re in Dublin

Katherine Zappone: Yep! Was going to wait till after Dail rose to contact you. Would of course love to see you, and a reminder about my reception in Merrion on next Wed, 5.30pm.- 7pm on the Terrace. If you can’t make that, we could fine another time.

Or [sunglasses emoji] to see you reception plus separate time

JULY 16 2021 AT 9.06PM

KZ: Hi Leo, from the Piglet! I was expecting to hear from Simon C about my appointment as Special Envoy for Human Rights and Lgbtq+ issues. Have you heard anything? If you around next Wed, hope to see you and Matt!

LV: Nope.

Can make it to the Merrion

Is it definitely legal?

Probably ok. Organised outdoor gathering of fewer than 200 people?

KZ: Yes, it is 50 people outdoors and The Merrion has confirmed it is compliant

LV: See you then

The following are text messages between Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney:

JULY 19 2021 AT 6.44PM

LV: Hi. Seeing Katherine Zappone on Wednesday. Do you know anything about her becoming our LGBT envoy?

SC: [AT 10.51PM] Yeah, I spoke to Katherine tonight. She’s meeting Niall Burgess on Wednesday to finalise a 12 month contract to be an Irish Govt Special Envoy for “Freedom of Expression and Human Rights” (with a focus on LGBT). She seems very happy. I plan to have it in memo for Govt next week, Sc

Text messages between Mr Varadkar and Ms Zappone:

JULY 21 2021 AT 12.47PM

KZ: Just reminding you about reception this eve in The Merrion from5.30 to 7pm - I will say a few words at 6ish

Just met with Peter and Dorothy McCann [management in The Merrion Hotel] - to review protocol this eve re Covid. They will be on hand to make sure all goes smoothly.

Hope you and join us - Matt welcome too if around.

LV: Will be over. Might be until a bit after 6 though. Where in Merrion is it?

KZ: Great! I will wait for you to speak, unless you get a lot delayed.

On the Terrance - Just outside of main entrance

I will tell Peter McCann to look out for your arrival.

Thanks so much