Leo Varadkar may have recently turned 40, but his metabolic age shows that he has the fitness levels of a 53-year-old.

Leo Varadkar (40) 'surprised' to hear he has fitness level of 53-year-old on Operation Transformation

The former Minister for Health and Sports was disappointed to hear his results on tonight's Operation Transformation, where he underwent a series of tests to determine his body’s efficiency.

Following the results, he questioned the science behind the established assessment.

"Surprised to hear that, kinda wondering about the science," he said immediately afterwards.

In 2017, one of Varadkar’s inner circle told the Sunday Independent that he went from having a very unfit lifestyle to running marathons and triathlons in recent years.

"During his time in the Department of Health, he developed a big obsession with running home from the Dail along the canal, through the Phoenix Park.

"Before that time, he was on the politician’s diet of ready-made meals and pints but you don’t lose the kind of weight he did eating out in the Dail canteen".

In addition to triathlons and running home, friends said in 2017 that Leo had access to three ‘haunts’: a gym at Trinity, another close to his home and the fitness room in the Dail.

The Fine Gael leader was also said to work out "at least three times a week but would try to do something most days".

He even joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a run in the Phoenix Park during his visit to Ireland.

If your metabolic age is lower than your actual age, it means your body is in good health.

However, if your metabolic age is higher than your actual age, it may mean you are having health problems or may need to change your eating and exercising habits.

The calculation uses your age as a benchmark to determine your body’s efficiency by comparing it against the average metabolic rate of different ages.

Varadkar was among a host of other famous names on tonights show, including Jake Carter, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Aengus Mac Grianna, Anna Geary, Claudia Carroll and Blathnaid Treacy.

Online Editors