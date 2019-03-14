Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's partner Matt Barrett has accompanied him to breakfast with US Vice-President Mike Pence this morning.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's partner Matt Barrett has accompanied him to breakfast with US Vice-President Mike Pence this morning.

Leo says he should be 'judged by political actions and not by sexual orientation' as he visits Mike Pence

Later, Mr Varadkar will have talks in the Oval Office with president Donald Trump on Brexit and undocumented Irish immigrants.

US vice president Mike Pence

The day started with the breakfast meeting with Mr Pence in his residence at the US Naval Observatory.

In the presence of the Christian conservative US Vice-President Mike Pence Mr Varadkar said he once lived in a country where if he had been himself he would have been breaking laws.

He said: "I stand here this morning as leader of my country, flawed and human, but judged by my political actions and not by my sexual orientation or my skin tone or my gender or religious beliefs.

"And I don’t believe my country is the only one in the world where this story is possible.

"It is found in every country where freedom and liberty are cherished.

"We are after all, all god’s children.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (right) with Congressman Richard Neal at the American Ireland Gala Fund dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC during his visit to the US. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

"That’s true of the United States as well, the land and home of the brave and free."

Mr Varadkar said Ireland is not the only country where his story was possible and it’s true of the US as well.

Mr Varadkar who, along with his partner Matt Barrett, attended a breakfast at Mr Pence’s Washington home, thanked the Vice-President for his “wonderful hospitality”.

Mr Pence said Mr Varadkar had offered “Inspiring words”.

Mr Pence has previously faced criticism for his conservative views on LGBT issues.

But last year he and his wife extended an invitation for both the Taoiseach and Mr Barrett to visit his Washington home.

Mr Varadkar is one of very few openly gay world leaders. Mr Barrett is a cardiologist who has spent time working in the United States.

Mr Pence opened his speech at the Washington Naval Observatory saying “Top of the morning and welcome to the official residence of the Vice President”.

He said President Donald Trump is looking forward to meeting Mr Varadkar at the White House later.

Mr Pence said that the United States stand with Ireland during Brexit.

He thanked Mr Varadkar for an invitation to visit Ireland and Mr Pence, an Irish American, said he is making plans to travel to Ireland with his mother.

There was controversy last year when the event was closed to the media.

Mr Varadkar said he and Mr Barrett were “honored” to attend the breakfast.

Earlier Mr Pence welcomed Mr Barrett referring to his time working as a doctor in Chicago saying: “Chicago’s home for you”.

Mr Pence added: “all my family are from Chicago”. The Taoiseach will travel to the midwestern city tomorrow.

Mr Pence was accompanied by his sister Anne Poynter. His wife Karen is in Abu Dhabi to attend the Special Olympics.

Dr Barrett will not be part of the traditional shamrock ceremony in the White House.

Mr Varadkar discussed equality and LGBT rights in Ireland and America with him last year.

Gesture

Asked about his talks with Mr Trump, the Taoiseach said: "We're not asking anyone here in America to take sides between the UK and the European Union and Ireland. We know they will want to negotiate a free trade agreement with the UK into the future.

"We also want to negotiate a free trade agreement between the US and the EU and would like to do that before there is any agreement with the UK."

He said it will be emphasised that protecting the Good Friday Agreement "has to be paramount."

Mr Varadkar added that it would be "very welcome" if Mr Trump is open to appointing a special envoy to Northern Ireland.

On his first day in Washington, the Taoiseach had meetings with US and Irish business figures and attended the American- Ireland Fund dinner.

Irish Independent