CANVASSING BEFORE lunch means that the chances of food-related insults to the opposition are high.

Leo misses no chance to take a dig at Fianna Fáil as the hunger for votes steadily rises

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrived in Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath, shortly before lunchtime today.

But it’s a long way away from Dublin and while he waited for his Fine Gael colleagues to arrive, he sipped coffee at Browne’s On The Green, a restaurant in the town.

With lunch having to wait until after the canvass, food stays on the agenda.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking with local farmer James Geoghegan while canvasing with local candidate Peter Burke In Tyrellspass, Co Westmeath. Picture: Arthur Carron.

Fresh out of the restaurant, a farmer confronts him about carbon tax.

“Carbon tax is a pay cut on farmers and it’s going to close rural Ireland,” says farmer contractor James Geoghegan.

“It’s one of the things we need to do to take climate action and take down emissions, so we just need to find other ways to find farmers,” answers Mr Varadkar.

The crew then wander into a supermarket.

27/1/20 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar getting cash from an ATM while canvassing with local candidate Peter Burke In Tyrellspass, Co Westmeath. Picture: Arthur Carron.

The Fine Gael leader’s impulse canvass purchases have remained a common thread over the past few weeks and he makes a pit-stop at the ATM for cash.

It only dispenses €50 notes.

“Tyrrellspass must be doing okay,” he jokes.

He adds that he is still to give Mary Mitchell O’Connor her lamb chops back, which he bought on a previous canvass.

Schoolboys file into the shop, still in their uniforms.

“Are ye just off for lunch?” asks the hungry taoiseach.

“No, school’s finished there now, thank God,” answers one of the lads. Well, it is 4pm.

Finally, Mr Varadkar can have lunch at Browne’s. He orders chicken wings and prawns pil pil before hopping back on the motorway to the big leader’s debate in NUI Galway.

But not before he talks to reporters briefly. He makes a cheesy insult at Fianna Fáil after their finance spokesperson claimed Fine Gael was engaging in Project Fear during their campaign.

“I can understand why they’re getting involved in name calling because they don’t want to talk about their Swiss cheese manifesto that really has been found out in this election,” says the taoiseach.

Online Editors