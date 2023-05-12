Leinster v Munster: Everything you need to know about getting to the Aviva as Gardaí issue travel advice

Fans travelling to watch Leinster take on Munster at the Aviva Stadium this weekend have been urged to follow traffic advice issued from gardaí.

Heavy traffic and road closures are expected ahead of the all-Irish URC semi-final at 5:30pm on Saturday and ticket holders have been asked to take public transport where possible.

Gardaí have warned that there is a limited amount of on-street parking and “tow wagons will be in operation” to remove any illegally or improperly parked vehicles.

Instead, match goers should consider taking public transport such as Park & Ride, the Luas, the DART or Dublin Bus.

"All patrons should choose their route carefully based on the colour coded entry routes outlined on their tickets so as to avoid delay,” gardaí have advised.

Ticker holders must also exit using the same colour-coded route that they entered from.

Anyone using one of the 100 disabled parking spaces at the venue have been advised to arrive “two hours prior to the event or admittance cannot be guaranteed.”

A number of roads surrounding the stadium will also be closed and local residents, their immediate families and local businesses must provide proof of address to enter through the garda cordon.

Match goers have also been reminded to respect local residents as antisocial behaviour “will not be tolerated.”

"Issues such as illegal parking particularly in Lansdowne Park will not be tolerated as well as anti social behaviour, drinking and urinating in public cause difficulties and will not be tolerated by Gardaí,” the advice says.

"Patrons are asked to desist from such behaviour.”

Anyone hoping to attend the match have been reminded to only buy tickets from registered sources and to avoid buying tickets from touts prior to the match as they may have been stolen.

Those tickets will be cancelled and cannot be used.

Anyone entering the garda cordon at the Aviva will have their tickets checked by stewards and there will be a search by gardaí.

Items like glass bottles, air horns, large flagpoles, flares, vuvuzelas will not be allowed.

During the operation of the cordon, gardaí have also warned that vehicles, bicycles, skips, bags, bins or other items causing an obstruction or might become a trip hazard will be relocated or removed.

Ticket holders are asked to be patient and follow the advice of stewards and gardaí.

Detailed information about public transport, travel advice and road closures are available at garda.ie.