Leinster Rugby didn't report attack claims about players to gardaí

Leinster Rugby did not formally report serious allegations against two players to gardaí despite carrying out their own internal investigations.

Two incidents, one involving a young player being knocked unconscious and a second of a man being urinated on in a pub, have been the subject of inquiries by both the club and the IRFU.

However, gardaí have not received formal complaints in relation to the incidents and they are not carrying out investigations into them.

Despite repeated requests for comment over why neither matter was referred to gardaí, the IRFU and Leinster Rugby did not respond yesterday.

The first incident on Sunday, May 26, occurred in a hotel in Dublin.

A former Leinster player is alleged to have knocked an academy player unconscious.

Leinster have said the injured player received medical treatment but has since recovered fully, and the matter was resolved "to the satisfaction of all parties".

A separate internal inquiry is ongoing into claims that a Leinster player - who is currently an IRFU employee - urinated on a man in a Dublin pub.

The IRFU has previously stated that it is liaising with Leinster Rugby on the matter.

It added that it "condemns, and is committed to eliminating, any anti-social behaviour within the game, at all levels".

A Garda spokesperson said that the matters are not under investigation.

Leinster Rugby released a statement earlier this week in which they said that they "are aware of an alleged incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 26th May 2019, involving one of our academy players and a former Leinster Rugby employee".

"An internal investigation was carried out by Leinster Rugby, which has concluded to the satisfaction of all parties, and as a result we will not be making any further comment on the incident other than to confirm that the player in question received medical attention and that he has made a full recovery," the statement said.

The incident occurred just hours after Leinster claimed the PRO14 title with a win over the Glasgow Warriors. Former Ireland international Alan Quinlan previously said that rugby players had a "responsibility to behave" when they were out celebrating.

Quinlan admitted that he had seen some "bad behaviour" during his career with Munster and Ireland.

"Things are different today. I'm not justifying any bad behaviour that I've seen, but players need to understand now that you are being scrutinised so much more.

"And there is no excuse for urinating on somebody's leg," he said.

"There is a responsibility to behave, and that's ultimately it," Quinlan added.

