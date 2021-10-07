Leinster House staff in line for rise but many of them will still earn less than the living wage

Staff working for TDs and senators in Leinster House who earn less than €25,000 a year are being offered a pay increase that will still leave many earning less than the living wage, the Irish Independent can reveal.

While politicians and civil and public servants have benefited from a series of pay increases, the Oireachtas has proposed a pay rise for secretarial assistants (SAs) that amounts to just 3pc, or at most €1,500, across 2021 and 2022.

SAs currently earn between €24,423.37 and €46,888.43 per year depending on their length of service. A pay claim was lodged by the trade union Siptu on behalf of the secretarial staff three years ago, with the matter more recently brought before the Workplace Relations Commission.

In a letter to Siptu last month, the Oireachtas HR unit conveyed a revised offer, approved by the Department of Public Expenditure, which it says is in line with the terms of the public sector pay agreement.

It will provide for an increase of 1pc this month or €500, whichever is higher; 1pc in February 2022 and 1pc again in October 2022. It also proposes to change how an SA’s starting salary is calculated.

This will allow some staff to start at a higher rate than the current starting salary of €24,423.37, which is nearly €6,000 less than the living wage for Dublin. Siptu organiser Jane Boushell said the latest offer would be considered at an online meeting of its members – who work across all parties and the Independent groups and are employed under the ‘Scheme for Secretarial Assistance’ – tomorrow.

Independent Senator Lynn Ruane said the offer amounted to a “pittance”.

Senators can hire up to one full-time SA while TDs are entitled to one SA and one parliamentary assistant, who starts on a salary of just over €41,000.

“We cannot hold on to good-quality staff if we are not willing to pay secretarial assistants for the work that they do,” said Ms Ruane.

An Oireachtas spokesperson said: “The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform has responsibility for the terms and conditions of the scheme, including pay rates. In response to a pay claim lodged by Siptu, who represent Secretarial Assistants, Secretarial Assistants were awarded a pay increase of approximately 3pc in 2020.

"The negotiation process is ongoing.”