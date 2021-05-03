Legislation on minimum unit pricing for alcohol to go before Cabinet tomorrow

Legislation on minimum unit pricing for alcohol will be brought before Cabinet tomorrow by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The legislation will set a 10c minimum price per gram of alcohol and it is hoped it will only impact on the cheapest drinks sold in off-licences and supermarkets.

This will mean a can of larger can be sold at no less than €1.32, while a bottle of Chardonnay will have a minimum price of €7.75.

The lowest possible price for a bottle of gin or vodka will be €20.71.

A date for commencing the legislation has yet to be decided.

However, Mr Donnelly is anxious to pass the legislation as soon as possible.

There are concerns minimum pricing will drive people to Northern Ireland to buy alcohol where there are no limits on prices.

Minimum unit pricing in Scotland has resulted in a drop in alcohol consumption.

Meanwhile universities are facing strict new rules on funding and governance as part of a major overhaul of legislation underpinning the third level education sector.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is bringing legislation to Cabinet which will see third level institutions hit with significant financial penalties for breaching new State funding and governance rules.

The move follows years of controversy over how universities have been spending taxpayers’ money.

The legislation will put in place new requirements which State-funded third level institutions will have meet to guarantee continued funding.

Mr Harris also plans to increase the powers of the Higher Education Authority to implement the new rules for universities.

The legislation will set clear conditions of funding for third level institutions and the Higher Education Authority will have the power to impose financial penalties if institutions are found to have breached these rules.

The new bill will replace the current Higher Education Authority Act which is 50-years-old.

In 1971, when it was first enacted, there were approximately 20,000 students in higher education and this has increased to over 200,000 students in the present day.

When it was first established the Higher Education Authority was responsible for a small number of universities but that has been extend to include a number of universities, new technological universities and institutes of technology.

Mr Harris will seek agreement from his Cabinet colleagues to publish the new legislation alter this week.

The Cabinet will also sign off on a new Affordable Housing Bill which will introduce a number of new measures aimed at resolving the on-going housing crisis.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will bring the memo on the legislation which will include details of a new shared equity scheme.

The scheme has been criticised by senior civil servants and the Central Bank.

The memo will also include details on how a new cost rental scheme will work.



