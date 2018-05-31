Legendary sports broadcaster Tyldesley auctions final Champions League notes for Liverpool fan Sean Cox

Legendary sports broadcaster Clive Tyldesley is auctioning off his final Champions League commentary notes for the family of Sean Cox.

As the Irish Liverpool fan remains in a critical condition in hospital, Mr Tyldesley's recent act of kindness has received an large amount of support.

The news was revealed on social media by Tony Barrett, Head of Club and Supporter Liaison at Liverpool FC. He tweeted: "One of the very best in the business & one of the nicest fellas around. Clive has donated his final Champions League commentary notes so they can be auctioned to raise funds for the family of Sean Cox. The exact details are still to be finalised but what a magnificent gesture."

Mr Cox, a 53-year-old businessman from Dunboyne, Co Meath, suffered serious head injuries in an attack outside Liverpool's Anfield stadium on April 24. To date, more than €90,000 has been donated towards the costs of his medical bills and family. The family of Mr Cox recently thanked the public for their "overwhelming support", saying it had provided "some comfort" to them. Two men have since been charged in relation to the attack at a Liverpool versus Roma Champions League soccer clash last month.

20th (and last) Champions League final commentary notes complete. Going to miss this #LiverpoolFC #ChampionsLeagueFinal2018 pic.twitter.com/iavmHYAogi — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) May 26, 2018

Filippo Lombardi (20), from Viale Antonio Ciamarra, Rome, was charged with violent disorder as well as wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox, who was visiting Liverpool with his brother to attend the match. Daniele Sciusco (29), also from Rome, was charged with violent disorder.

It is understood that the attack was unprovoked, with witnesses saying a gang of about 20 Roma fans wielding belts attacked random Liverpool supporters outside the Albert pub beside the stadium.

Irish Independent