Legendary musician Paddy Moloney (83) has died

Legendary musician Paddy Moloney has died at the age of 83.

Mr Moloney was the founder and leading figure of The Chieftains, which he set up along with Sean Potts and Michael Tubridy, in the early 1960s.

He passed away last night.

The acclaimed performer has been credited with bringing traditional Irish music into the mainstream and his passing has sparked a wave of tributes from those in the industry.

Originally from Donnycarney on Dublin’s northside, he was married to artist Rita O’Reilly and had three children, Aonghus, Padraig and actress/producer Aedin Moloney.

The Chieftains were one of the best-known Irish traditional groups in the world, winning six Grammys and he has left behind an enormous musical legacy.

He grew up in a musical family and began playing the tin whistle at an early age before moving on to the uileann pipes, learning from the pipe master Leo Rowsome.

In a statement, the Irish Traditional Music Archive said that he "made an enormous contribution to Irish traditional music, song and dance" and that "few people can lay claim to having the level of impact Paddy Moloney had on the vibrancy of traditional music throughout the world".

Maura McGrath, chairperson of the National Concert Hall (NCH), said Ireland has lost a “true talent and advocate for traditional music”.

"His musical achievements with The Chieftains was, and will continue to be, recognised as outstanding, transcending all musical boundaries, and connecting Irish people everywhere with their unique sound.

"Paddy’s contribution to, and support of the National Concert Hall throughout his lifetime has been immense. In the 40 years that the NCH has been in existence he has performed the first traditional music concert in 1981 with The Chieftains, played numerous sell-out concerts, served on the Board of the NCH and was awarded the inaugural NCH Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

"His contribution to the development of traditional music in Ireland cannot be overstated, he will be forever remembered as a gentleman, cultural ambassador, musical talent and a key figure in bringing traditional music in its many forms to a global audience.”

Among those who paid tribute to Mr Moloney today was best-selling author Paul Howard of the Ross O’Carroll Kelly books.

He said that he “spent many happy hours in Paddy Moloney's company while I was working on the Tara Browne book, especially at Luggala. What a wonderful gent. Very sad news.”

Arts Minister Catherine Martin said that with his passing, Ireland has “lost a giant of the national culture landscape”.

“Through The Chieftains, he brought the joy of Irish music to a global audience. His music was a source of celebration and pride for all of us,” she said.

RTÉ presenter John Creedon said he was sad to hear the news of his passing.

“He was a key player in Ireland's soundtrack for over 60 years. He played with the best of them: O'Riada, Zappa, Jagger, Stevie Wonder. Condolences to Paddy's family and friends,” he said.