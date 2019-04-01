'Legendary' Limerick supporter John Hunt dies in US

Tributes have poured in for "a true Limerick legend", GAA supporter John Hunt, who has died in the US aged 98.

Mr Hunt captured the hearts of GAA fans last summer after he travelled 9,600kms from his adopted home in Chicago to Croke Park to see his beloved Limerick win the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time in 45 years.

And 82 years previously, Mr Hunt, a native of Athea, had witnessed Limerick defeat Kilkenny in the 1936 final.

After emigrating to the US, where he lived for the past 70 years, he became a founding member of the Limerick Hurling Club Chicago, and was its first chairperson.

Mr Hunt joined thousands of fans in Limerick last year for the hurlers' homecoming and appeared on 'The Late Late Show' where he fulfilled his dream of lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

He remarked to host Ryan Tubridy: "If St Peter gets me at the gate [of heaven] I couldn't be happier now they've won that cup."

Chicago GAA expressed its condolences to the Hunt family saying: "With deep sadness we regret to inform you of the passing of a true GAA legend, John Hunt."

Limerick Hurling Club Chicago said: "John always kept in touch with what was happening in the club through the years. He was a frequent visitor to the dressing room in Gaelic Park over the years and was good for a speech to get the team going on Sundays."

Limerick GAA County Board chairman John Cregan tweeted a selfie with Mr Hunt and wrote: "Rest in peace John. Thanks for your support."

Irish Independent