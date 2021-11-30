Legendary Kerryman John Twiss set to get Presidential Pardon for murder he didn't commit

Legendary Kerryman John Twiss who was hanged in 1895 on “flimsy circumstantial evidence” for a murder he strenuously denied committing is set to receive a rare posthumous Presidential Pardon.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she will recommend that President Michael D Higgins invoke the rarely used Constitutional right to grant a Presidential Pardon in the case following a detailed report by a leading academic on Mr Twiss’s trial and subsequent execution.

Dr Niamh Howlin, an expert in 19th century trial law and associate professor at the Sutherland School of Law at UCD, was engaged by the Department of Justice to provide a report on this case, and to advise upon the safety of the conviction, “with clear reference to the prevailing standards at the time”, according to a department spokesperson.

She concluded that Mr Twiss, a native of Cordal, Castleisland, Co Kerry, “was convicted on the basis of circumstantial evidence that can best be described as flimsy, following a questionable investigation...the problematic aspects of this case are like 'strands in a rope' which together lead to the conclusion that the nature and extent of the evidence against Twiss could not safely support a guilty verdict".

She based her conclusions on a careful examination of the testimony of witnesses as well as evidence presented and the conduct of the trial itself.

If Mr Higgins agrees to Ms McEntee’s request, it would mark the fifth time since 1937 in which a Presidential Pardon has been granted.

“The granting of a Presidential Pardon is a rare occurrence and a very high bar must be reached for consideration to be given by Government to make such a recommendation to the President,” the minister said.

“This case is quite well known, particularly in Kerry, and is regarded as a clear historic injustice. In reaching a decision on this matter, I have carefully considered the expert report commissioned by the then-Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan TD, and the additional evidence provided by the Michael O'Donohoe Memorial Heritage Project. I would also like to particularly acknowledge the work of Mr John Roche who has engaged extensively with my officials on this matter,” she added.

Mr Twiss was hanged at Cork’s County Gaol on February 9, 1895, for the murder of farm caretaker James Donovan on April 20, 1894. Mr Donovan had taken care of a farm from which a family had recently been evicted.

Mr Twiss was a Fenian and a “moonlighter” – a member of a secret gang that fought against the eviction of tenants from their farms during the Land War - according to John Roche from the Castleisland District Heritage Group which campaigned to have Mr Twiss’s name cleared.

“The police wanted to nail him with something, so they decided to pin the murder on him,” he told RTÉ News.

Mr Donovan was dragged out of his house near Newmarket, Co Cork, in the middle of the night, beaten and shot in the arm. He was still alive when he was found by a neighbour the following morning, but he subsequently died.

The ensuing trial relied on the testimony of Mr Donovan’s seven-year-old son who was in the bedroom of the house when his father was dragged out of the house. The child identified Mr Twiss as the culprit.

Mr The prosecution alleged that Twiss had been contracted to kill the caretaker and had travelled 16 miles return from his home in Kerry to carry out the murder. After a trial that lasted three days, the jury found Mr Twiss guilty of “moonlighting” on January 9, 1895, and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Despite maintaining his innocence and a petition signed by 40,000 people in Ireland and the UK , he was sentenced to death by hanging.

Mr Twiss responded by stating: 'You will never see a man as innocent as I am of the charge,” and alleged police corruption in his speech from the dock that was published by the Kerry Sentinel and Kerry Weekly Reporter.

He said: “It is a frightful thing if I took bribery money and hanged innocent people. Death before dishonour. Hang me before you'll hang a man.”

A song about the execution, John Twiss of Castleisland, by neighbour, Eugene O'Meara of Ardmona, is still sung at local trad sessions in the area today, according to The Kerryman newspaper.

Meanwhile, Mr Twiss’s ancestors told RTÉ News they are relieved by the decision and thankful that his name will finally be cleared.

"This means an awful lot to us as a family," said his great grandniece Helen O’Connor. "It’s the result of a little community that came together to get this injustice overturned. He was executed as an innocent man, but at least now we have got his name cleared."

Ms McEntee said: “While we shouldn’t forget that a life was taken, it is clear to me from reading Dr Howlin’s report that the evidence against Mr Twiss, the manner in which that evidence was obtained by the authorities, and the overall conduct of the trial could in no way safely support a guilty verdict, even judging by the prevailing standards at the time.”



