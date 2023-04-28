Legendary Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean dies at the age of 71

Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean has passed away at the age of 71, with the rock band paying tribute to their “best friend” and “guitar hero” of over 50 years.

The Dublin band, formed in 1970, with Fean joining shortly after, are famous for rousing Celtic rock songs such as ‘Trouble with a Capital T.’

The band wrote a tribute on its Facebook page to Fean, stating: “Horslips are deeply saddened to announce the passing of band member Johnny Fean, who died this morning at his home in Shannon.

“For well over 50 years Johnny was our best friend, our creative collaborator, our guitar hero.

“Johnny wasn’t only one of the greatest guitar players ever, he was also the sweetest man in rock and roll.

“His immeasurable talent won him countless supporters through the years. We remain his biggest fans.”

The statement continued that Fean had “devoted his life to music” and the band would be “forever grateful that he did.”

The band expressed its “heartfelt condolences” to Fean’s wife, Maggie, brothers Ray, Donal, Shearer, sisters Gail and Coma and the extended Fean family.

It added: “Johnny will be sorely missed.”

Fans instantly wrote tribute posts online in memory of the guitarist. One woman wrote: “No words can express how I’m feeling - He and Horslips were my reason for coming to Ireland in 2009 and getting the chance to see them live and meeting all of you. I forged amazing relationships. May he RIP.”

Another fan wrote: “God rest you Johnny, fly high with the angels. Deepest condolences to Barry, Jim Lockhart and all the rest of the Horslips family and Johnny’s immediate family. A true legend has left this world.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace Johnny. I met him once. Lovely chap and a talented musician. I saw Horslips perform live at the 3Arena. One of the best Irish bands ever.”