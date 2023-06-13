‘Legend, friend, hero’ – tributes flood in for Aslan frontman Christy Dignam (63) following his death from cancer

Louis Walsh, Brian Kennedy and Miriam O’Callaghan, along with President and Taoiseach among those offering words of comfort to the singer’s family

“Rest in peace Christy," Mr Tubridy wrote on the tribute post on his Instagram account

Tributes have poured in following the death of Aslan frontman Christy Dignam (63).

The singer’s family confirmed the news that he had died “peacefully” at home today surrounded by his loved ones this afternoon.

Christy’s daughter Kiera posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, saying: “On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam. Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family,” she wrote.

Ms Dignam asked for the family’s privacy to be respected at this “immensely painful period”.

“Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great storyteller and amazing person,” she added.

“We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us. Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family.”

Mr Dignam’s family said in January that he was being looked after “lovingly by family” and a palliative care team at his northside home.

The Finglas native was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer, in 2013.

Goodbye Christy Dignam - remembering Aslan's frontman and music legend

He was admitted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin in July last year and spent six months in the care of the haematology and cardiac care team.

In a short statement today, Aslan said they were “beyond devastated” to have lost “not just our band member but our friend Christy, that we have had so many years or sharing our lives with.

“The band and Christy's family ask you to respect their privacy at this time.”

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Mr Dignam, saying he and his Aslan bandmates “made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation”.

“People across Ireland and beyond will have heard with great sadness of the death of Christy Dignam,” President Higgins said.

"Over recent years, all of us have been struck by the dignity with which Christy lived with his illness and admired his dedication in continuing to both perform and record, including his 2021 solo album, despite the challenges which he faced. It is hard to believe that he has left us.”

Music mogul Louis Walsh said Christy was a “real talent”.

“He had a great career in Ireland which is a hard thing to do. Songs like Crazy World and This Is will go on forever – they’re like anthems now,” he told Independent.ie.

“Everybody knew him and everybody liked him as well. He never got carried away by his fame as well, which is unusual in this industry. He was just a normal Dublin guy with a great talent, and his songs will be remembered for years to come,” he added.

“I admired him and always thought he should have been an international star, but he always seemed to have been happy living in Dublin and there's a lot to be said for that too.”

Irish band The Script said they were “devastated to hear the news about our friend and hero, Christy Dignam”.

“We were blessed to share the stage with Aslan in Dublin. We've lost a legend, one of a kind, our thoughts and prayers are with his family RIP Christy.”

ARCHIVE: Aslan frontman Christy Dignam entertains neighbours with 'Crazy World'

Singer Brian Kennedy said the news was "so sad" and that the only comfort to be drawn from his death was that the “cruel cancer journey is finally at an end”.

“What a joy it was to spend time with you Christy. Sleep the long sleep and rest in the deepest peace. Love to your loved ones,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Dignam in a public comment after meeting the Luxembourg PM.

The singer was “a legend of Irish music and a great Dubliner as well,” Mr Varadkar said.

"It’s just very, very sad news there in the last hour and I think Christy was a legend of Irish music and a great Dubliner as well - somebody whose loss will be very sorely felt in his home town and also in the wider music community.

“So I am really sorry to hear that news today and want to pass on my condolences to his family and friends."

In April, Dignam said he planned to squeeze every last drop out of life “until my heart stops".

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1, the singer said he had a “brilliant life”, and “when it was good, it was absolutely amazing”.

“There’s no feeling on earth like somebody singing your songs back to you,” he said.

The pair posed for a picture at the time of the interview and Tubridy has shared the photo on his Instagram account on Tuesday, saying: “Rest in peace Christy.”

Prime Time presenter Miriam O’Callaghan confirmed that tonight’s programme will end with a special tribute will that includes one of Christy’s songs.

"I loved Christy, as everyone did. When you were in his presence, you just felt joyful,” Ms O’Callaghan said.

"He lived life, he loved people. When he sang so movingly on my chat show with his beloved daughter, almost everyone was moved to tears. I am thinking of his wife and children and wider family tonight - my thoughts and prayers are with them. Codladh sámh Christy and thanks for the joy you brought us all.”

RTÉ presenter Joe Duffy said that he has “known Christy for so long”.

“One of my most enduring memories is the legendary Christmas concerts 20 years ago – including a matinee in Vicar Street. My three children aged eight then were mesmerised by Christy and Aslan,” he told Independent.ie.

“Myself and my children (now aged 28) mourn his untimely passing.”

ARCHIVE: Christy Dignam talks about going through chemotherapy during Covid-19 on The Great Big Irish Thank You

Songs such as This Is and Crazy World saw Aslan become a major force in the music world. Despite the group splitting as a result of Dignam’s drug addiction, they later reformed and are still one of Ireland’s best-loved bands.

Born at Holles Street Hospital in Dublin, in May 1960, Dignam would go on to become one of Ireland’s best-known artists, with his lyrics resonating with people of all ages.

He was one of eight children and he attended Naomh Feargal primary school and Patrician College. In recent years Dignam spoke about how he was repeatedly abused by a neighbour when he was six years old.

He repressed the memories for years, but said the trauma came flooding back when he attended drug addiction counselling for the first time.

His 2019 memoir, Crazy World, details his battle with heroin addiction and the devastating effect it had on his life.

Aslan formed in 1982 and released their debut single This Is in 1986.

Christy Dignam, centre, with his Aslan bandmates

Following the success of This Is, the band’s record label, EMI, financed a $60,000 tour of America. Aslan’s performances were well-received, but Dignam’s band-mates (Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness and Alan Downey) later said they were glad to get home – away from the vices on offer in the US.

Dignam battled drug heroin addiction for many years and was arrested during a high-profile garda raid in the late 1980s.

The arrest came as the band was riding high, and the group broke up soon after.

In 1993 Dignam made a famous comeback with the group for a charity concert. While preparing for the gig, the band wrote one of their most celebrated songs, Crazy World.