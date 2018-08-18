Legal team behind Drumm case paid over €1m for work

The four-strong barrister team that made the case that led to the jailing of former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm were paid €1.123m for their work.

The four-strong barrister team that made the case that led to the jailing of former Anglo Irish Bank CEO David Drumm were paid €1.123m for their work.

The four barristers representing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the marathon trial at the Dublin Circuit Court shared daily pay of €10,000.

That is according to new figures released by the Freedom of Information Unit at the DPP.

The prosecution team was made up of Paul O'Higgins SC, Mary Rose Gearty SC, Sinead McGrath BL and Diana Stuart BL.

Drumm was jailed for six years in June after being convicted for his role in a €7.2bn fraud perpetrated at the peak of the banking crisis in 2008. The FOI figures reveal that Mr O'Higgins and Ms Gearty were each paid a €40,000 (ex-VAT) brief fee to take on the case while Ms McGrath and Ms Stuart each received a brief fee of €26,667 (ex-VAT).

The brief fees paid in the trial were the highest paid by the DPP for any trial in 2018 due to the complexity of the case.

In addition, Mr O'Higgins and Ms Gearty each received a daily refresher fee of €3,000 (ex-VAT) while their colleagues, Ms McGrath and Ms Stuart each received a daily refresher of €2,000 (ex-VAT)

As a result, the legal team received an aggregate total of €10,000 for attending court for each day of the 16-week long trial.

The defence side comprised of barristers Brendan Grehan SC, Bernard Condon SC along with Lorcan Staines BL and Tessa White BL and their fees would be on par with their colleagues on the opposing side, giving an overall bill of around €2.2m for the barristers in the case.

The massive bill to the taxpayer for the trial contributed to the spend by the DPP on barristers for the first half of this year increasing by 12pc on the same period last year, going from €8.73m to €9.77m.

However, new data protection rules in place as a result of the recent introduction of the GDPR framework has resulted in the DPP's FOI unit departing from previous practice and declining to state what each named barrister on the prosecution side received.

Instead, the DPP FOI states that counsel 'A' and counsel 'B', believed to be Mr O'Higgins and Ms Gearty, received €370,953 and €367,263.

In addition, the two junior counsel, Counsel 'C' and Counsel 'D', received €255,894 and €129,023.

It is not known which amount Ms McGrath and Ms Stuart received of the two amounts.

Read more: Jailed David Drumm will get to keep his €4.4m pension pot

Read more: From Anglo Irish Bank to Mountjoy: What prison life will be like for disgraced banker David Drumm

Irish Independent