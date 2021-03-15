Legal package posted to inmate had drugs hidden in photos of his late mum

A MAJOR investigation is underway after hundreds of drug-soaked paper tablets were discovered in a legal package sent to an inmate in Mountjoy Prison.

The drugs, 210 paper tabs of Thienotriazolodiazepam, were concealed inside photographs of inmate Eoin Connolly’s deceased mother, which accompanied legal documentation.

The package arrived at the prison on January 4 of this year.

Sources say the paper tabs, which have a similar effect to Valium, are estimated to have a street value of €1,000 but would be worth multiples of this sum in the prison environment.

It’s understood the photographs of Connolly’s mother, who died last September, were accompanied with a cover-note advising prison authorities of this fact and a request that they be given to him.

Connolly, from Portlaoise, is currently serving a six-and-a-half year sentence for transporting over €500,000 of cocaine.

During his trial last year, gardaí rejected the 34-year-old’s claims he had been acting under duress after he was threatened over a drugs debt.

Connolly pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply at Outer Ring Road, Clondalkin on March 16, 2019.

He has 27 previous convictions.

Gardaí told the court that Connolly’s arrest came after officers, acting on confidential information, stopped his vehicle. On checking the boot, gardai found boxes and a bag containing 8.1 kgs of cocaine. The total value of the drugs was €580,210.

Sources told the Sunday World the package addressed to Connolly arrived at the prison on January 4.

“In the package, there was a number of photographs of Connolly’s mother.

“There was also a cover note stating she had passed away and a request that he be given the photos,” a source told the Sunday World. “The photographs were in an external envelope while a second envelope inside contained the legal documents.

“On examination, the photographs were discovered to have false backs and when these were peeled away, 210 paper tablets were discovered.

“The tablets were analysed and came back as containing Thienotriazolodiazepam. The guards put a street value of €1,000 on the tabs but they could be worth four or five times that inside.”

The Irish Prison Service has confirmed it is investigating the find and that the matter has been referred to gardaí for criminal investigation.

There is no suggestion anyone at the firm would have been aware of the presence of the drugs, with investigations likely to focus on identifying the person who requested that the photographs be sent to the prison.

“The IPS is investigating the discovery of contraband in a package sent by post to Mountjoy Prison in early January,” an IPS spokesperson said.

“Prison staff are vigilant to the possibility of drugs coming in through the post as other more traditional routes are closed off due to Covid-19.”

Sources say the discovery also led to an alert being issued to ‘Operational Support Group’ security teams in prisons across the country, advising them of the fact a legal package had been compromised in an attempt to smuggle drugs into an Irish prison.

This development came after the Irish Prison Service had already moved to block the transit of drugs into Irish jails via regular post.

Over the past year, new detection machines introduced by the IPS have discovered drugs such as fentanyl being smuggled into prisons after being sprayed onto letters, newspapers and other items sent through the post.

The volume of drugs found on post, parcels and prisoner clothing sent in using the postal system had increased due to the suspension of visits to jails due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to sources, one A4 page sprayed with fentanyl can fetch in the region of €1,000 inside a prison.

One incident where letters sprayed with fentanyl were seized occurred in the Midlands Prison ,where the drug was discovered on a child’s drawings sent to an inmate.

In response to the emergence of the issue, measures were introduced by the IPS where inmates now receive photocopies of incoming letters.

The originals are kept in a folder until the inmate’s release date.

However, the same steps cannot be taken with legal letters as they are privileged – meaning the contents cannot be viewed by anyone but the inmate for whom the letter is intended.

Sources say all legal correspondence is now being subjected to an external swab and analysis by the detection machines.

Furthermore, only documentation from an inmate’s appointed solicitor or barrister is allowed in. Documentation from any other legal representative is held up until its origin can be verified.

Sources say the ruse to smuggle drugs into Mountjoy in the package addressed to Eoin Connolly shows the level of ingenuity inmates are resorting to in the wake of the main drug routes to Ireland’s prisons being shut down over the last 12 months.

One of these routes was through visits from family members.

But such visits have been either severely limited, or stopped entirely, depending on restriction levels associated with Covid-19.

In November of last year, an intelligence-led search operation on a kitchen delivery truck to Mountjoy Prison revealed 30 mobile phones and an assortment of drugs, including two kilos of cocaine.

Although Garda estimates put the value of the drugs alone at €145,000, sources say the value inside would likely be multiples of this figure.

In the wake of the discovery of the shipment, which had been concealed in boxes of sugar, orders were issued to prisons across the country that all delivery trucks are to be subject to intensive searches on arrival.

Contacted this week, the legal practice the package is understood to have originated from declined to comment.

