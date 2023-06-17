Legacy of 2003 Special Olympics remains strong as Irish athletes descend on Berlin for a tilt at glory

In the presence of Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali, Ireland showed the world its ‘laboratory of excellence’

Special Olympic athletes Deirdre O'Callaghan (left) and Nicola Higgins with Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given ahead of the 2003 Games. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Deirdre O'Callaghan puts her medal on Colin Farrell on the Late Late Show in 2019

Former South African president Nelson Mandela with U2 singer Bono during the opening ceremony of the 2003 Special Olympics World Games at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: David Maher

Deirdre O'Callaghan with Christy Dignam and Billy McGuinness of Aslan following the 2019 Special Olympics

The USA team parade in front of a full stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2003 Special Olympics World Games at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran

Power lifter Gary Haynes with boxing legend Muhammad Ali during the first day of the 2003 Special Olympics in Dublin Photo: Reuters/Paul McErlane

It was 2003, Roy Keane and Muhammad Ali were perched on Croke Park’s hallowed turf, Bono was belting out One on stage and Nelson Mandela was holding aloft the flame of hope.

The Special Olympics World Games had, for the first time, moved out of the US. Dublin was chosen and the movement in Ireland hasn’t looked back since.

Two decades later, the magic lives on. Ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2023 Games in Berlin tonight, Matt English, the CEO of Special Olympics Ireland, said participation levels have grown “exponentially” in the intervening 20 years.

Remembering when the 2003 Special Olympics came to Ireland

Back in 2003, Ireland’s athletes predominantly came from special schools, with only a small number of community clubs dotted around the country.

“The benefit Ireland got from it was huge. To be part of it and the whole country coming together to be engaged with it was outstanding,” Mr English said, adding that Ireland may have been the most ideally sized country to host.

The Games were estimated to have cost around €60m. Seven-thousand athletes competed and 30,000 volunteers kept the show on the road, with 23 venues for more than 20 sports.

From the Aran Islands to Trim and Newbridge, 177 villages, towns and cities hosted countries from all over the world. This was what turned out to be key, Mr English said, adding: “Many of the host towns, with the help of Special Olympics Ireland, said, ‘Why don’t we set up community clubs?’”

Initially, they may have rented a swimming pool, a football pitch or a bowling alley, as things began to pick up pace.

Nelson Mandela's inspirational speech at the 2003 Special Olympics in Dublin

“I would say Special Olympics Ireland, relative to other countries, had a strong programme pre-2003,” Mr English said, pointing to the strong Irish-US connections as a catalyst, particularly Ireland’s grá for the Kennedys.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the sister of assassinated US president John F Kennedy, founded the Special Olympics 55 years ago. Her son, Tim Shriver, now leads the organisation.

He told the Irish Independent at the 2019 Games about how he views Ireland as “our laboratory of excellence for the Special Olympics movement”.

“In some ways, the Ireland model is not the model of how to do a great event – it’s how to change a country,” he said. “I would love to see the Games go back to Ireland. I had a secret hope that Ireland might bid for the 2023 Games, which would have been the 20th anniversary, but that wasn’t to be.

“People ask me where do I go to see what the Special Olympics movement can do. I say go to Ireland.”

The Department of Sport has said it is open to the possibility of Ireland hosting again. Minister Catherine Martin said she wanted “to recognise the incredible work that has been put in by Special Olympics Ireland, by coaches, by families and by the athletes themselves to have the team prepared for these Games, particularly in light of the difficult few years we have just had with the Covid pandemic”.

Ireland now has 254 outlets for athletes to get involved, made up predominantly of community clubs, of which there are 175.

But it’s not without its challenges. Some clubs have not yet got back up and running due to a need for more volunteers. It is a sad legacy of Covid.

Ahead of the Berlin Games, the 73 Irish athletes are in their host town of Bielefeld. Conditions are hot in Germany, so they have had an opportunity to acclimatise.

An army of supporters are making their way – the most of any country – with more than 500 extended family members registered to attend.

Maeve Hyland, the mother of Cork athletes and twins Sarah and Trudy (49), travelled to Berlin during the week with her daughter Johanna.

Golfer Sarah competed in the Games for the first time in 2003.

“It was so special, and Dublin did a fantastic job,” Maeve said. “Dublin was all so close, all at hand, and everyone was walking everywhere.

“I can’t say enough about the Special Olympics for my girls. It’s the development of the person – they meet other people, they learn to win at sports, they learn to lose at sports.

“Sometimes a kid comes in and hardly talks to you. In a year, they start to flower – you watch them blooming.”

Kayaker Deirdre O’Callaghan’s appearance on The Late Late Show following the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Games is a prime example of how the movement brings people out of their shells.

Memorably, Deirdre hugged Colin Farrell and placed her medal around his neck.

Her first time at the World Games was also in Dublin in 2003, and she received a hero’s welcome home to Finglas from local people.

“All the neighbours had bunting on the roads and everything, it was phenomenal,” her sister-in-law Michelle told the Irish Independent.

Since then, Deirdre has been out on the water every Saturday – when the weather has allowed.

“The joy she has, she goes out and she loves it,” Michelle said. “You’ll see her chatting away to all her friends and everything – it uplifts her.”

Her Late Late appearance was not Deirdre’s only time on our screens either, as she appeared in a documentary about Ms Kennedy Shriver.

Twenty years ago this month, the immortal words of the Special Olympics founder rang around Croke Park.

“If you seek joy, come see the Special Olympians. If you seek peace and understanding, come see the athletes of the Special Olympics, and if you seek courage or strength, you come and see the athletes of the Special Olympics.”

That is the spirit of the Games.