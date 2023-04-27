Leaving Cert students who suffer an epileptic seizure during an exam will be able to resit in July

The Leaving Cert rules are being relaxed to allow candidates who suffer an extreme medical emergency, such as an epileptic seizure, during an exam, to resit it in July.

It adds to the sets of circumstances which may allow candidates to defer one or more papers in the second sitting.

Already, candidates who experience a family bereavements at exam time, or who have a serious medical condition arising from accident, injury or illness, can apply for the July sitting.

But, this year, for the first time, the scheme is being extended to cover certain situations, an “extreme circumstances” clause, where a medical emergency occurs after the exam has started.

Epilepsy Ireland raised concerns with Education Minister Norma Foley earlier this year about how students with epilepsy may be with suffer an attack during an exam.

In its campaign, Epilepsy Ireland noted that seizures can be unpredictable and that stress and anxiety, such as may be experienced during the Leaving Cert, could lower a person’s seizure threshold.

The organisation argued that a student with epilepsy would have the heightened anxiety knowing that if they had a seizure during an exam and were unable to complete it, that the only option was to repeat a year later.

The new “extreme circumstances” concession will apply where a candidate has an acute episode of a pre-existing chronic condition, for which they have been under the care of a medical consultant, such as epilepsy.

It may also be granted where a student has a serious medical emergency, which results in hospitalisation on the day of the exam.

This year also sees an easing of the rules around students who suffer a close family bereavement, who may defer up to three days of exams,

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has extended the dates of eligibility to include the weekend before the exams start, beginning Friday June 2. The exams start on June 7.

If the date of death is outside the June 2-June 27 period, but the funeral takes place between June 5-June 27 inclusive, the SEC will consider an application for access to the deferred examinations.

No arrangements have yet been announced for candidates who may have to absent themselves from exams on public health grounds, such as Covid.

As an exceptional measure in 2022, students unable to sit the exams in June due to public health advice, such as a requirement to isolate, were eligible to apply for the deferred exams.

Of the 397 candidates who were eligible for access to the deferred exams, there were 270 who did so for Covid-related reasons.

Another 43 candidates experienced a bereavement and 84 resat one or more papers due to a serious medical conditions which prevented them taking exams in June

A Department of Education circular about the 2023 scheme, sent to post-primary schools today, advises that information will be provided in relation to any public health issues closer to the start of the exams.