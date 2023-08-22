Leaving Cert students urged to look after friends who get drunk and avoid rounds as they celebrate results on Friday

Teenagers planning to celebrate their Leaving Cert results this week are being reminded that celebration does not have to go hand in hand with alcohol.

But if they do choose to drink, they are being urged to avoid buying rounds of drinks and to look after friends who get drunk.

The advice, from HSE adolescent addiction psychiatrist Prof Bobby Smyth, comes in advance of the parties planned for Friday night after the results are released.

Prof Smyth is advising:

• Eat before you drink and do not drink alcohol on an empty stomach.

• Delay drinking until later.

• Order smaller drinks – a glass rather than a bottle or a pint, a single measure rather than a double.

• Take extra care with home-made drinks, especially mixed spirits. They are often much stronger than the same drink bought from a bar.

• Pick lower strength drinks.

• Stay hydrated by drinking a non-alcoholic or soft drink between alcoholic drinks.

• Sip your drinks and wait until you have finished one before ordering another.

• Avoid buying rounds. If you cannot avoid rounds, buy yourself a non-alcoholic drink when it’s your turn.

Prof Smyth also encouraged parents and students to discuss and plan for safe celebrations.

“The night out after the Leaving Cert results is likely to be a big one for many students,” he said. “It presents a chance for you as the parent to chat about the planned events. It can be an opportunity to talk about alcohol and about possibility being exposed to drug use.

“Help them to think through the pros and cons of the various options, to think about what might go wrong and to reassure them that you can be contacted for assistance should the night not go well.

“Alcohol does not necessarily have to go hand-in-hand with celebrations. More and more young people are now choosing not to drink alcohol because of the health gains that not drinking brings.

“The HSE advises that young people under 18 should avoid alcohol altogether. If you choose to drink, our advice is to plan ahead, monitor and minimise your alcohol intake and stay safe and avoid drugs.

“Everyone reacts differently to alcohol, so the advice to young people is to make the best decision that suits how they want to celebrate. Have a safe and enjoyable celebration, one to remember for all the right reasons.”

Even if you are not drinking alcohol, it is important to not leave your drink unattended and to refuse drinks from strangers. Stay with your friends and have a meeting point if one of you gets separated from the group.

“Let your parents or guardians know where you’re going and who with,” Prof Smyth added. “Make sure your phone is fully charged so you can contact family, friends or emergency services if something happens.

“If one of your friends becomes drunk, it’s important you stay with them. Encourage them to drink water, get fresh air, get some food or to go home.

“If they pass out, ask staff in the venue you’re in for help, and you could contact their parents to pick them up. If someone is very unwell, seek medical assistance such as calling an ambulance. Even if illegal drugs have been consumed, health professionals are only interested in keeping people healthy, so don’t be slow to seek help.”

The HSE’s Alcohol and Drugs Helpline is on 1800 459 459 or email helpline@hse.ie Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Prof Smyth appears on HSE’s Talking Health and Wellbeing podcast as part of the Parents Matter campaign to promote information about substances and how to engage children and young people on this matter.