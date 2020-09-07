Leaving Cert students urged to celebrate results safely after research reveals 82pc under 25s drink for 'fun'

Parents have been urged to speak to their teenagers about safely celebrating Leaving Cert results after new research revealed more than half under 25-year-olds turn to alcohol to cope with stress and anxiety.

A study from Drinkaware also found that 82 pc of 18-24s report drinking for social reasons including celebrating and ‘because it’s fun’ - compared to 49 pc national average.

The research revealed that one in four under 25s are drinking more during Covid-19.

Sheena Horgan, Drinkaware chief executive officer, said it is important that parents speak to their children about “This is a year like no other and the Leaving Cert Class of 2020 is facing unprecedented stress, anxiety and uncertainty. Drinkaware is always being asked by parents how and when they should discuss alcohol with their children and young people.

"Especially at this time and regarding the results, we advise parents to talk openly about how their young adults cope with the intense feelings of stress, or celebration, or peer pressure – all of which can be prevalent at this milestone in their lives. "

"And because we know alcohol is often used as a coping strategy, it is important that parents discuss how they can manage these feelings in a healthy way and without alcohol," she added.

The alcohol education charity added that Generation Z is "increasingly interested in being ‘sober curious’ and health-conscious" and encouragement from parents to go without alcohol "can go a long way."

