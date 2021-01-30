| 5.6°C Dublin

Leaving Cert students may be waiting until March for schools to open again

Labour's Aodhán Ó Ríordáin education spokesman said there appeared to be "no sense of drive" to get students back to school. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin education spokesman said there appeared to be "no sense of drive" to get students back to school. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gabija Gataveckaite, Amy Molloy and Katherine Donnelly

Leaving Cert students may not go back to school until March, it is feared, as pressure mounts on the Government to make a decision on when the return will happen.

Another intense day of talks between education stakeholders resulted in no clear answers for parents or students.

With just four months left in the traditional school year, students still have no idea when they will be returning to class despite Tánaiste Leo Varadkar having stated on Monday that schools will reopen on a phased basis next month and in March.

