Leaving Cert students may be waiting until March for schools to open again

Leaving Cert students may not go back to school until March, it is feared, as pressure mounts on the Government to make a decision on when the return will happen.

Another intense day of talks between education stakeholders resulted in no clear answers for parents or students.

With just four months left in the traditional school year, students still have no idea when they will be returning to class despite Tánaiste Leo Varadkar having stated on Monday that schools will reopen on a phased basis next month and in March.

Opposition politicians have criticised the Government for failing to meaningfully engage with the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on what is needed to safely get children back to the classroom.

It comes as chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Nphet has given advice, and “is available to explain what that advice may mean but it’s up to the education sector to plan the resumption of activities”.

The Irish Independent put 10 specific questions to the department including whether it has sought any advice from Nphet on a phased reopening, what criteria needs to be met for Nphet to recommend the return to education and what dates students are expected to start back.

The department did not respond to the specific questions but said “confidential talks” with unions and other education partners are

ongoing.

Labour education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin hit out at the department, saying: “There’s no sense of partnership, there’s no sense of drive, there’s no sense of being in control, there’s no sense of being ahead of this thing. It’s as if the department has almost given up.”

He said that if the safe return of schools is a “Government priority”, Nphet should be allowed play a bigger role.

Meanwhile, talks on plans for the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert were held yesterday and will continue next week.

Education Minister Norma Foley attended another online meeting of the exams advisory group, which is exploring all options in the face of the unexpected closure of schools since Christmas.

The 2021 exam candidates lost 11 weeks in school tuition last year and they have missed almost four weeks since Christmas, with no date set for their return to the classroom.

Separate talks are still going on about the return of the first priority group – 23,000 special needs pupils in primary and special schools.

A Department of Education statement said today’s meeting of the advisory group included discussion on what further measures could be made to address the demands on students preparing for the exams.

It teased out the scope and form of assessment for the exams, orals and practicals and exam-related coursework.

Ms Foley and the Government are under increasing pressure from the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) to make a decision soon.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shorthall said that education partners need to consider public health advice.

“They need assurances that it will be safe to do that (return). I can’t see any progress being made in relation to talks with the partners unless there’s clear advice from Nphet.”