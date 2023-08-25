Leaving Cert results 2023: Minister intervenes to ensure another year of bumper results as CAO points to remain sky-high

Education Minister Norma Foley intervened to ensure marks were in line with last year, leading to 71pc of grades being increased

Another unexpected set of bumper Leaving Cert results will keep CAO college entry points sky-high again this year.

It follows the surprise instruction by Education Minister Norma Foley to keep overall grades in line with 2022 outcomes.

The minister’s intervention in July resulted in almost three-quarters (71pc) of all grades going up, compared with just over half last year.

The post-marking adjustments were made by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) after the exam papers were marked in the normal way.

The increase in marks was an average 7.9pc, and the range was from 5.1pc to 12.7pc, with the bigger adjustments at the lower end of performance.

Continuing grade inflation means Leaving Cert results are at unprecedented high levels for a fourth successive year, with knock-on consequences for CAO points.

It could leave students with maximum points squeezed out of college courses – although extra places in high-demand degree programmes could offset that to some extent.

The results will spread lots of joy among the 61,736 candidates today, including 3,730 students who sat the Leaving Cert Applied (LCA).

Candidates and schools have access to their results online from 10am, and they have also been posted to schools.

Schools have been asked to make arrangements to support candidates receiving results.

Ms Foley extended her “heartiest of congratulations” to all students receiving their results.

Among them are 118 students who took exams in the second sitting of the Leaving Cert in July for candidates who suffered a close family bereavement, serious illness or, in exceptional circumstances, were ill on the day of the exam.

Previously, the minister had flagged a gradual return to pre-pandemic grade levels. While promising there would be no “cliff edge” in 2023, there was an expectation of a modest reversal this year.

Grade inflation hit a cumulative 7pc over 2020-2021 when compared with 2019. It was held at that level in 2022, and again this year, which means that the 2023 results overall are 7pc higher than four years ago.

Ms Foley took the view that the students, whose education was severely disrupted because of Covid, deserved support.

This year, there was more choice in the exams to take account of the impact of the pandemic, although the concessions were less generous than in 2021 and 2022.

The Leaving Cert was also the candidates’ first experience of a state exam, because of the cancellation of the Junior Cert for two years.

After papers were marked, the results were lower than the equivalent “raw” exam results in 2022, according to the SEC.

In July, Ms Foley directed that the 2023 results “should in the aggregate be no lower than in 2022”.

A similar instruction was given in 2022 to appease student concerns about being at a disadvantage compared to anyone from the class of 2021 applying to the CAO in 2022.

While the 2023 papers had more choice than 2019, they had less than in 2021 and 2022, which was likely a factor in the lower grades this year when compared with 2022. It meant a bigger upward adjustment was needed to ensure the final results were no lower than in 2022.

In comparison with the 71pc of grades adjusted upward this year, the figure last year was a little over 50pc.

Outcomes vary between subjects but, for example, in 2023, 14.6pc of all higher level grades were H1, compared with 14.8pc in 2022 and 14.3pc in 2021.

The post-marking adjustment process was quality assured by international experts, the US-based Educational Testing Service and by Trinity College Dublin.

A Department of Education spokesperson said it was considering the approach to results for future years.

It would seek “to balance all the impacts and ensure an approach that is as fair as possible given the circumstances, with the overarching aim of returning to normal grade levels in a phased way”, the spokesperson added. SEC chairperson Pat Burke sent his congratulations to students, stating that since the beginning of the pandemic they had endeavoured to ensure that Leaving Cert and LCA students were treated as fairly as possible.

He said the adjusted exams and assessments in 2023 took account of the disruption to learning for this year’s cohort.

Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland president Geraldine O’Brien also congratulated students and, in a reference to senior cycle reform plans, added “we must protect the integrity of the Leaving Cert”.

Ms Foley said the decision to continue with grade inflation for this year’s Leaving Cert results was made “in the interest of fairness” for the class of 2023.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday morning, she said this year’s cohort had dealt with unique circumstances as the Leaving Cert was the first state exam students had taken.

“I did make the determination that the overall grade profile this year would be similar to that which was achieved last year,” she said.

“That was in the interest of fairness to them and in the interest of recognising their unique circumstances of a group of students who didn’t sit Junior Cycle and did have to grapple with a significant amount of remote teaching and learning.”

She said that in 2022 students benefitted from both having more choices and less questions to answer, whereas this year’s group only got the accommodation of having greater choice.

“That was an attempt, step-by-step, to move closer to what exam papers would have looked like in 2019. We have begun that process, so the papers this year were perhaps more difficult than the papers last year,” she said.

There were complaints this year surrounding the difficulty of paper one in higher level maths and high grades in maths have come down this year despite grade inflation.

“[The State Examinations Commission] have indicated at every stage they listen to and hear how the papers are received and how things happen on the day. They have the autonomy then to take into consideration how the paper should be marked as a consequence,” Minister Foley said.

She said the rate of H1s in subjects like Irish and chemistry has risen this year.

Asked when grade inflation would stop, she said each cohort of students would be created on a case-by-case basis.

Minister Foley added that grade inflation was not confined to second level education as first class honours conferred by third level institutions has risen by 23pc compared with pre-Covid levels.

She did not confirm when Junior Cycle results would be made available but said she wanted to see them released “an awful lot earlier” than last year’s date of November 23.

The National Parents and Students Leaving Cert Helpline 2023 – 1800 265 165 – is open today, 10am-6pm, and will remain open for nine days to provide information and advice.