Leaving Cert postponed: What does it mean for college entries, will teachers have to work over summer - all you need to know

Teachers may have to work summer holidays as Leaving Cert is delayed until late July

Katherine Donnelly

I heard schools are closed until "further notice". What does that mean?

Previously, it was announced that schools were closed until Sunday April 19, which marks the end of the traditional Easter break,

However, with general restrictions on movement and physical distances being extended, on public health grounds, it makes sense that the schools' shutdown is also stretched out further.