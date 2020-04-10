Leaving Cert postponed: What does it mean for college entries, will teachers have to work over summer - all you need to know

I heard schools are closed until "further notice". What does that mean?

Previously, it was announced that schools were closed until Sunday April 19, which marks the end of the traditional Easter break,

However, with general restrictions on movement and physical distances being extended, on public health grounds, it makes sense that the schools' shutdown is also stretched out further.

Second-level schools would be due to close at the end of May, so it may be that they won't reopen.

There is a greater prospect that some or all primary school pupils may return to the classroom in the current school year, as primary schools don't close officially until the end of June.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed hope today that they would be able to start relaxing general restrictions after May 5, but everything depends on public health advice. Education Minister Joe McHugh said that steps to reopen schools would only be taken when public heath advice assured that it was ok to do so.

Are we sure that the public health restrictions will be lifted by late July/August, to allow the Leaving cert go ahead?

We can't be certain , but the hope is that, at the very least, the rules will be relaxed.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) said that the decision to postpone the Junior Cycle exams recognised the need to prioritise the running of the Leaving Cert in order to allow sixth-year students to progress to higher and further education, or to the world of work.

The SEC said that retaining all of the available space that was to be used for both sets of exams would allow for a significant reduction in the number of Leaving Cert candidates in each exam centre.

They said that, at all stages, the health and safety of candidates, exam superintendents, school staff and others involved in the delivery of the examinations system will be at the forefront of their approach.

And what about the Junior Cycle exams in schools in September?

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) will provide schools with the exam papers and related materials they need to deliver these tests when schools reopen. All of the remaining elements of the Junior Cycle, project work, course work and assessment tasks, will also be rescheduled to that time.

If the Leaving Cert is off until July/August, what's the deadline for practical projects and course work?

A range of subjects involve these elements - computer science, PE performance, technology, art, agricultural science, agricultural economics, history, geography, RE, politics and society, music composition, construction studies and home economics (textiles).

The deadline for submission of work will now be immediately prior to the commencement of the written examinations in the late July/August period.

And what about practical exams, that were scheduled to run between April 27 and May 8?

A number of practical exams, supervised by school-appointed superintendents in engineering, art life sketching and construction studies, and a practical and written exam in computer science scheduled for May 27, will now take place in the late July/August period.

Does the same hold for the Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA) and LCVP Link Modules?

The LCA personal reflection task, scheduled for completion on May 1, will now be completed by the start of the written examinations in the late July/August period.

The following will be rescheduled for the late July/August period.

LCA oral exams; LCA practical performance tests in hotel catering & tourism; office administration and customer care; active leisure studies; hair & beauty; agriculture/horticulture; LCA ICT practical performance and written exam.

Does postponing the Leaving Cert to the end of July/early August mean teachers will have to work during their holidays?

The Minister wants Leaving Cert students back in school for at least two weeks before the exams, which are now rescheduled to start around the last week of July/early August .

Schools are remaining closed until further notice, so second-level schools may not reopen in the normal way before the end of May, when classes usually finish to allow for the sitting of the State exams.

Even though there's lots of digital teaching and learning going on, it would be very important for Leaving Cert candidates to be back face-to-face with teachers for a period before the exams.

Have the teachers' unions said anything?

Yes, in a joint statement, ASTI and the TUI said they fully understood the decision to defer the State exams and welcomed that the Government was still focused on running the Leaving Cert, given both its importance and the high level of public trust that it enjoyed.

They said they remained committed to serving the best interests of students, as evidenced by the wholehearted engagement of teachers with remote teaching and learning over recent weeks.

They also acknowledged the work being done by others to meet the enormous challenges facing society. The executive committees of the two unions are meeting remotely this evening and we should know more after that.

What about my CAO application and my hopes of going to college in September?

The admissions process for higher education, managed by CAO, will operate as closely as possible to the usual timeframe for offers , although the entry date for first-year students will be delayed.

The Department has asked the Higher Education Authority and the higher education sector to explore ways of assisting access to higher education for students from under-represented groups.

The Irish Universities Association said this evening that universities would work with the CAO and other stakeholders to ensure that new students could begin their studies as soon as possible after the publication of the 2020 Leaving Certificate results, but would be guided in this, and other matters relating to the 2020/21 year, by the latest public health advice.

Phew! That's a lot to take in.

It sure is, which is why second-level school principal and management bodies issued a joint statement this evening, saying that in light of the revised schedule: "We would ask that our students take a complete break from their studies in this Easter period so that they can return refreshed and renewed to the learning process."