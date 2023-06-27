Leaving Cert politics and society paper provided ‘lots of scope for independent thought’

In this photo provided by the Spanish Defence Ministry passengers from Sudan disembark from a Spanish Air Force aircraft at Torrejon Air Base in Madrid (Spanish Defence Ministry via AP, File)

The Leaving Cert Politics and Society higher level paper was one with “lots of scope for students to show strong independent thought”, according to Paul McAndrew of The Institute of Education, Dublin.

It was, he said, a paper that focused on critical thinking and analysis, rather than rote recitation.

As would be expected, topicality was the order of the day with climate change, hate speech, the role of the Gardaí, health, housing, Covid and war in lower income countries featuring in questions.

Brendan Greene, a Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) exam spokesperson felt the question-setter “deserved a H1” and said well-prepared students would be happy.

Mr Greene, of St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, noted that Section A, the short questions, covered all topics on the course with plenty of choice. His only quibble was Section B, Document B part (g), where he thought the “miniature maps could throw some students off as the contrast of colours and clarity of the maps is a challenge.”

Mr McAndrew agreed that the short questions were concise and straightforward in assessing all the familiar covered material.

Section B, data-based questions, provided students with previously unseen documents on migration and displacement and the goal for students is to demonstrate critical thinking skills, said Mr McAndrew.

He said students needed to evaluate the documents and provide carefully considered critiques of their material and sources and it is method not memory that is being assessed.

Mr McAndrew said while it “stretches some students, particularly those who prefer a more memorisation-based approach, but for those who grasped the essential method at heart of the task, this was a manageable section”.

He said the non-rote approach was furthered in the final section, Section C, discursive essays.

“Again, the issues were broad, with more representation of globalisation and sustainable development than previous years. All the topics would be ones with which students would be familiar – the social media question would be right up their street,” he said.

Mr McAndrews said there were also opportunities for thoughtful discussions of class and wealth, supranational bodies, international human rights frameworks, and the impact of peaceful protest.

“Students are encouraged to show strong independent thought and present positions that can be stood over and defended. Those who really engaged with classroom discussion and revised previous papers will be happy with this paper,” he said.

In relation to ordinary level, Mr Greene said it was also “well received”.