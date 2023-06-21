Leaving Cert physics higher level was ‘fair paper’ even with ‘distraction technique’

Leaving Cert physics higher level, was “a fair paper, with lots of choice allowing students of all abilities to accrue marks”, according to teacher Pat Doyle of the Institute of Education, Dublin

He said students would have liked that questions tended to focus on single topics, rather than fusing different elements together, as per the most recent exams.

“Yet, those who had honed their skills on those papers will find this streamlined focus on each topic rewarding and satisfying.”

In Section A students had to answer three of the five experiments and Mr Doyle said they tested a nice mixture of essential skills: graphing, calculations, and diagrams.

In Section B, he said Q6 is the most popular every year as it offers short, concise questions that cover the expanse of the course and the Covid adjustments meant that there was even more choice than previous years.

He said while Q7 on Newtonian physics was a fair combination of previous questions, it would have challenged those who struggled with the applied mathematical approach.

Mr Doyle regarded Q8 as “a very clever question as it tested the genuine understanding of the material", allowing those with an aptitude for graphing to make the most of it.

He said Q9, which blended nuclear physics, heat, and mechanics, was accessible, but “contained a calculation that challenged the conceptual grasp of some students”.

Mr Doyle thought Q10 may have discouraged those students hurriedly scanning questions for key words, “as the preamble text on Van Der Graff (who is not on the course) will make the question appear more daunting than it is”.

He described it as a “distraction technique and has appeared in previous questions”. He said a student who read further would have seen the actual tested material was not on Van Der Graff and bore a resemblance to material they would have revised.

He thought Q11, on electromagnetism, was very manageable but will likely have been skipped by most students. He said the topic is generally perceived as challenging so many students and teachers avoid it

He had no issues with questions 12 and 13 ,which contemporary aspects of physics, the former included cut-edge particle physics, while latter was energy storage.

He said “the use of Turlough Hill in Wicklow provided a nationally relevant framework for a question on the physics at the heart of a global issue.”

Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) subject representative John Conneely agreed that the paper was a “thorough test of students’ knowledge, with plenty of opportunities to show their understanding of key concepts and critical thinking skills.”

He also referenced the question on the conversion of stored potential energy to electrical energy at Turlough Hill pumped storage power station, stating that it provided a modern context for testing the fundamental aspects of the course.

In relation to the ordinary level paper, Mr Conneely, of St Flannan’s College, Ennis, Co Clare, said it “would not have provided any nasty shocks for the student who was well prepared.”

In comparison with the 7,814 candidates entered for the physics exams, 446 were due to sit the combined physics/chemistry exams, also held today.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) exam spokesperson Eve Prendergast said a reasonably prepared student should have found the higher level paper within their capabilities.

Ms Prendergast, of Clogher Road Community College, Dublin, said it “was lovely to see a link to the topical subject of using solar power to split water in the electrolysis question on the higher level paper and a question about time for charging an electric car on the ordinary level paper.”

However, she said the ordinary level questions were challenging and long, although “a well-prepared students would have done well”

She thought Q6a was confusing as it used a spring as the force in momentum and less able maths students would struggle, while Q6d “had a confusing table.”

However, she liked how the students were directed to the experiment ‘pendulum’ in Q2 “as this is often confused by students and it is 1/3 of this question’s marks.”